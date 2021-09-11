Saturday, September 11, 2021
Mumbai: Sakinaka rape victim dies while receiving treatment, survived by two minor daughters

The police had found lying unconscious inside a stationary tempo at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area, Mumbai. She had been bleeding profusely.

The 30-year-old victim, who was brutally raped and brutalised in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area in Andheri East, Mumbai, late on Thursday night (September 9) died at a Mumbai hospital while receiving treatment today. The police have said that the arrested accused, Mohan Chauhan had raped the deceased victim and beaten her up with a rod. He had inserted the rod in her private parts, leaving her critically injured.

The police had found lying unconscious inside a stationary tempo at around 2:30 to 3:00 am at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area, Mumbai. She had been bleeding profusely. 

Reports suggest that the Mumbai Police teams were awaiting the woman to regain her consciousness to record her statement which could throw light on the entire episode, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to her injuries after battling for survival for almost 33 hours.

The police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident. Mumbai police have said that this CCTV footage will be clinching evidence against the accused.

The mother of the victim informed the police that her deceased daughter stayed alone after being abandoned by her husband. She is survived by her two minor daughters.

The National Commission of Women chairperson has taken to Twitter to express shock at the incident. Slamming the Mumbai police for failing to act promptly in the case, she informed that NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. She urged Mumbai police to immediately arrest all the culprits and extend all the assistance to the aggrieved family.

Social media users slam Maha Aghadi government’s silence over the Sakinaka rape incident

Meanwhile, the gut-wrenching incident is being widely condemned. Social media users, members of opposition parties, several activists and commoners have been outraging and questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in the state of Maharashtra under the leadership of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Netizens have been questioning the stoic silence of CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray over the heinous crime that has transpired in their state.

Remembering Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s hullaballoo over the Hathras case, social media users asked why the brother-sister duo are not speaking about this heinous incident which has happened in their own backyard.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak has also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Alleging that this incident was the third such in the last 15 days, the BJP leader slammed the MVA government for its misgovernance in the state. He said that such incidents are on the rise in the state of Maharashtra as criminals have no fear of the law. He claimed that the ‘vasooli sarkar’ sleeps while criminals walk freely throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP unit on Saturday demanded capital punishment for the accused. The party has also slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil for the lawlessness in the state.

Reacting to the incident, BJP vice-president Prasad Lad said, “Those who commit such inhumane acts should be hanged immediately. There cannot be any mercy for such criminals who torture women.”

The BJP vice-president added that despite repeated demands, the MVA government in Maharashtra has done nothing to bring reforms, including enforcing the Disha Act.

