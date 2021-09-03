Moeed Yusuf, national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has chosen to tread the path forged by Imran Khan and was found ranting on Monday about the supposed threat “Modi’s India” posed to the world. Yusuf compared the democratically elected government of India to Nazi Germany and demanded that the world take cognizance of it.

“I hope the world doesn’t wake up to the reality of Modi’s India as late as it did to the internal policy failures in Afghanistan,” said Moeed Yusuf. He claimed that Pakistan had warned that the “military-dominated strategy in Afghanistan was doomed to fail.” The he proceeded to claim that India was a threat to the entire world.

“This too will blow up in the face if the world doesn’t acknowledge the fascism of this Hindutva inspired regime,” he added. Yusuf’s cautions about Afghanistan appear a bit hollow given the fact that the primary reason why the country is back under Taliban rule is due to the support it received from Pakistan against the Afghan government.

Furthermore, with its embrace of terrorism as a matter of state policy, Pakistan is an actual legitimate threat to world peace. Yusuf’s rants appear consistent with the rhetoric adopted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan against India.

On multiple occasions in the past, Imran Khan has accused the Indian Government of being ‘fascist’. “To understand the link between Nazi ideology and the ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology of RSS-BJP Founding Fathers just Google,” he had said in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

More recently, during the Pegasus debacle, Pakistan accused the Indian Government of hacking Khan’s phone. Moeed Yusuf, remaining true to his country’s ramblings against the Narendra Modi Government, has decided to peddle the ‘fascist’ line again.