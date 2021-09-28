The Punjab Congress appears to be in a state of disarray that is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. Amid speculations of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting senior BJP leaders, Navjot Singh Sidhu announced his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief. Sidhu addressed his letter to the party chief Sonia Gandhi, where he wrote that he is stepping down as the state president.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress”, wrote Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Only in the month of July did the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi had overthrown Sunil Jakhar to make Navjot Singh Sidhu the new Punjab Congress Chief. The decision had then garnered a wide range of responses with some snubbing Captain Amarinder Singh while others attacking Sidhu for his vendetta politics.

Amarinder Singh has reacted to Sidhu’s resignation saying “I told you so”.

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier in the day reports emerged suggesting that the former Punjab Chief Minister and the Congress disgruntled leader Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a ‘series of meetings’ with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Citing sources, Zee News had speculated that Captain Amarinder Singh might defect to the BJP and be appointed as Union Agriculture Minister. With Assembly elections just around the corner, it is also speculated that he might form a new party with the help of the BJP.