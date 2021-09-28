Days after resigning from the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet BJP top leaders in the National Capital on Tuesday (September 28) evening, reported Zee News.

Citing sources, Zee News stated that the Congress leader will hold a ‘series of meetings’ with BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The news channel also speculated that Captain Amarinder Singh might defect to the BJP and be appointed as Union Agriculture Minister. With Assembly elections just around the corner, it is also speculated that he might form a new party with the help of the BJP. The same claims were reiterated by India TV as well.

India TV reporter had claimed that Captain Amarinder Singh told her that he will only leave the battlefield (like a true soldier) after being on the winning side.

Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier felt ‘humiliated’ at the treatment meted out to him by the Congress leadership. Following infighting with Navjot Singh Sidhu, he tendered his resignation from his Chief Ministership. He had slammed Sidhu for being an ‘antinational’ and having close ties with Pakistani army Chief Bajwa, at a time when soldiers were dying at the border. On being asked earlier about joining BJP, he had stated, “I will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action.”