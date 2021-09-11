The dynast Rahul Gandhi who carries controversy as his close company has once again triggered a controversy of the lowest level after he invoked the triumvirate of Sanatan dharma — Lakshmi, Saraswati and Durga — to hit the RSS and the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Jammu where he alleged that due to the RSS and the BJP, the power of Goddess Lakshmi, Durga and Saraswati has reduced in the country. The BJP has now accused him of demeaning the Hindu Goddess.

In Jammu, Rahul Gandhi was addressing a meeting of party workers where he said that the policies of the Narendra Modi government like demonetization and GST has rendered Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, powerless. Earlier Rahul Gandhi had referred GST as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax‘.

Before his supporters could understand the unusual and uncalled-for analogy drawn by their leader, Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the new agricultural laws have also reduced the power of Goddess Durga.

“The new agricultural law has hurt Goddess Durga, it harmed her,” he said. It is notable that although the new farm laws have been passed by the parliament, their implementation has been stayed by the Supreme Court. Therefore, it is not known how can the laws that are yet to be implemented reduce the power of Goddes Durga, who is generally not associated with agriculture.



Therefore, only Rahul Gandhi and his zealous supporters can explain how farmers and farming law are connected with the Goddess Durga. Foodgrains are always associated with the Goddess Lakshmi and Annapurna and there is tradition to offer a bunch of paddy to please Goddess Lakshmi.

The nation has seen gory and diabolical images of the so-called farmers’ protest scripted by the Congress party in cahoots with others.

But Rahul Gandhi didn’t stop with dragging Lakshmi and Durga in his politics, the next target was Goddess Saraswati for him to target. “When a RSS man is appointed in every school, college and educational institution, the power of Goddess Saraswati diminishes,” he claimed.

To the likes of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress-Left ecosystem, a person can be treated as an academician only if he /she has the proper Congress-Left tag. However, in the past, Rahul Gandhi and his party either remained silent or were part of the controversy of the insult of Goddess Saraswati right from the JNU to others.

During the Jammu visit, he visited the Vaishno Devi temple and he started his speech with ‘Jai Mata Di’ in a bid to play the card of soft Hinduism. He also accused the BJP of destroying the composite culture of Jammu & Kashmir.

Responding to the absurd comment of Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Sambit Patra said that Rahul and maturity can never coexist. Patra further added that Rahul Gandhi should get a good sense and apologize to everyone. He accused Rahul Gandhi of playing with emotions of Hindus, adding that due to his petty politics Rahul Gandhi has not even spared the deities. He reminded Rahul Gandhi that his grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was actually responsible for the mess in Jammu & Kashmir.