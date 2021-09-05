Abhishek, son of a Rohtak based property dealer named Pradeep Malik, shot dead his sister, grandmother, mother and father over a homosexual relationship with one of his classmates. The murders were committed on August 27 and Abhishek was arrested on 31 August by the Rohtak police.

The incident took place in the Rohtak’s Vijay Nagar area and police investigation revealed that Abhishek’s homosexual relationship led to conflicts in the family and possibly the main reason behind the murders.

A senior police officer said about the case, “This was unacceptable to Abhishek’s parents who wanted him to discontinue his relationship. On the other hand, Abhishek was adamant on continuing the relationship and wanted to live with his companion. He demanded money from his parents, but they refused. Eventually, he shot his parents, sister and maternal grandmother.”

According to the sources, Abhishek had breakfast with his family and then left for his sister Neha’s room and shot her. Then he invited his grandmother to his room and continued with his shooting, killing his mother and father in the process. Abhishek allegedly stole his father’s revolver to eliminate his family.

According to reports, the accused’s companion met him before and after the murders. “After having shot his parents, Abhishek went to meet his friend at the hotel. Then he returned home and acted shocked and devastated on seeing the bodies lying in a pool of blood,” sources are reported to have said.

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma gave a statement on the matter, “As per the investigations conducted till now, Abhishek is our main suspect. He does not have any prior criminal record. As of now, it would not be appropriate for me to say if others were involved in the incident as the probe in the case is ongoing.” A police spokesperson also said, “Abhishek was arrested after collecting information regarding his personal conduct, the tension in the family, and financial reasons.”

Abhishek’s Uncle, who is also happens to be a neighbour, said “Abhishek stayed with us till the police caught him on Thursday. We were shocked and couldn’t believe that he was capable of doing anything like this. His parents loved him a lot and gave him everything he wanted.”