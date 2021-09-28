BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga today took to Twitter to dare BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to prove the allegations levelled against him.

Dr @swamy39 heard you are James Bond ke Chacha. Instead of tweeting Call Mandir Marg SHO, take details and Expose me. Giving you 48 Hours, uske baad meri turn. your time starts now pic.twitter.com/AiOgaZM68J — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 28, 2021

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy stoked a controversy by claiming that Bagga had been jailed many times for committing petty crimes by New Delhi’s Mandir Marg Police.

Swamy said in the tweet, “Delhi journalists inform me that before joining BJP, Tajinder Bagga had been jailed many times for petty crimes by the New Delhi Mandir Marg Police Station. True? If so Nadda should know.”

Tajinder Bagga hit back at the allegations comparing Swamy to James Bond’s Uncle and said that instead of tweeting Swamy should call Mandir Marg Police Station, take his details and then expose him.

Bagga said, “Dr @swamy39 heard you are James Bond ke Chacha. Instead of tweeting Call Mandir Marg SHO, take details and Expose me. Giving you 48 Hours, uske baad meri turn. your time starts now”

Rajya Sabha MP Swamy is known for making controversial comments against BJP leaders. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai referred to Subramanian Swamy as a “freelance politician” for his nature of speaking against his own party and its leadership. The Karnataka CM made the remark after opposition leader Siddaramaiah cited a Subramanian Swamy’s tweet from February, in which Swamy had shared fake data about petrol prices in India.

Earlier this year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several Union Ministers including Party President JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and others, it triggered rumours of a cabinet shuffle. Then, several politicians who were out of favours they expected from the government started to yearn for a position. First among them was BJP politician Subramanian Swamy.

Subramanian Swamy is also accused to be a two faced and a dodgy politician who uses Facebook and Twitter as a personal diary to vent his angst and talk about why he should be made a minister.

In fact, he has often tried to insult the Prime Minister as well as other ministers in the cabinet by describing them as ‘dressed like a waiter’.

I learn that India's External Affairs Minister Shri Jaishankar dressed like a Waiter has been placed in Quarantine in London and cannot return home yet !! If not true, refute it please. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) May 7, 2021

PTs please tweet PM to tell EAM &NSA not to dress like a waiter of 5 star restaurant in front of US Defence Secretary and Secretary of State. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 25, 2020

It is quite elitist of Swamy to use ‘dress like a waiter’ as an insult because a waiter does an honest day’s job to earn the money and using dressed like them as an insult reeks of privilege and elitist mentality considering the humble beginnings the Prime Minister comes from.