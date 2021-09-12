Tulsi Gabbard in a recent tweet spoke out against Islamist violence, which received flak and hate from American progressives online. Tulsi Gabbard, a former US Congresswoman, criticized the Islamist ideology for having inspired the terrorist attacks and declaration of war against America after the 9/11 attack.

She also said that it is the Islamist ideology which fueled terrorist attacks around the world and is the foundation for the so-called ‘Islamic’ countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and their discriminatory policies against the Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and the Atheists.

… is the foundation for so-called “Islamic” countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia’s discriminatory policies against Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Atheists, etc. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 11, 2021

Gabbard’s tweet did not go down well with the progressives in the United States of America.

That is not fair though to blame an entire religion over a handful of extremists.



There are plenty of Christian extremists in America, but that should not make us look down on the entire religion. — Surf the Nebula (@Multi_Nebula27) September 11, 2021

Comedian Francesca Fiorentini suggested that people were wrong when they thought Tulsi Gabbard was a progressive. David Weissman, a Liberal Democrat, also commented that it was not Islamic Ideology but extremism which should be made responsible for the terrorist attacks and that Gabbard owe an apology to the Muslim community for her hate.

Lol remember when people thought you were progressive? — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) September 11, 2021

What has gotten into you? This is not Islamic ideology, it’s extremism and you owe the Muslim community an apology for your hate. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 11, 2021

Sana Saeed, host at Al Jazeera network, accused her of endorsing ‘Hindutva fascism’.

Shout out to those progressives, ‘leftists’, and Mr. Greenwald who worked very hard to ignore, erase and whitewash Gabbard’s Hindutva fascism. https://t.co/aJKtx3UXFE — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) September 11, 2021

She was also subjected abuse online.

Has there been any soul-searching among the small, vocal contingent who tried to position this obvious lunatic as the principled anti-imperialist candidate? https://t.co/Ywxn7fR3sX — Catastrophic copy/paste error in Cute Animal Chat (@SeanRMoorhead) September 11, 2021

Tulsi Gabbard you are a bitch. That’s all https://t.co/SCxOUR8fgP — carson 🍂🎸 (@eazyceezy) September 11, 2021

Tulsi Gabbard is known for speaking against Islamic Terrorism. Earlier this year, Tulsi Gabbard had spoken in favor of the persecuted Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh. Gabbard criticized and condemned the Bengali Hindu genocide by the Pakistan Army and called upon the world to act against Islamist extremism. She also mentioned the attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.