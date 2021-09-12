Sunday, September 12, 2021
Tulsi Gabbard calls out Islamist violence, receives hate from progressives and gets branded ‘Hindutva fascist’

Sana Saeed, host at Al Jazeera network, accused her of endorsing 'Hindutva fascism'.

Image Credit: Reuters
Tulsi Gabbard in a recent tweet spoke out against Islamist violence, which received flak and hate from American progressives online. Tulsi Gabbard, a former US Congresswoman, criticized the Islamist ideology for having inspired the terrorist attacks and declaration of war against America after the 9/11 attack.

She also said that it is the Islamist ideology which fueled terrorist attacks around the world and is the foundation for the so-called ‘Islamic’ countries like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and their discriminatory policies against the Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and the Atheists.

Gabbard’s tweet did not go down well with the progressives in the United States of America.

Comedian Francesca Fiorentini suggested that people were wrong when they thought Tulsi Gabbard was a progressive. David Weissman, a Liberal Democrat, also commented that it was not Islamic Ideology but extremism which should be made responsible for the terrorist attacks and that Gabbard owe an apology to the Muslim community for her hate.

Sana Saeed, host at Al Jazeera network, accused her of endorsing ‘Hindutva fascism’.

She was also subjected abuse online.

Tulsi Gabbard is known for speaking against Islamic Terrorism. Earlier this year, Tulsi Gabbard had spoken in favor of the persecuted Hindu Bengalis in Bangladesh. Gabbard criticized and condemned the Bengali Hindu genocide by the Pakistan Army and called upon the world to act against Islamist extremism. She also mentioned the attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

