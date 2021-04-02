Friday, April 2, 2021
Watch: Tulsi Gabbard speaks out in favour of persecuted Hindus of Bangladesh, condemns Pakistan Army’s genocide of Bengali Hindus

Tulsi Gabbard mentioned the recent attacks against Hindu Temples in Bangladesh in the wake of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the country.

Tulsi Gabbard speaks out in favour of Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh
Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has spoken out in favour of the persecuted Hindu minorities of Bangladesh. She has also condemned the genocide of Bengali Hindus by the Pakistani Army and called upon the world to work against Islamist extremism.

“As a member of Congress, I introduced a resolution that called for the protection of Hindus and religious minorities in Bangladesh. People who continue to be targeted and persecuted to this day. The height of this persecution actually began 50 years ago, when the Pakistani army systematically murdered, raped and drove from their homes, millions of Bengali Hindus because of their religion and ethnicity,” Tulsi Gabbard said in the video.

She continued, “March 25th, 1971 was the beginning of a systematic targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh by the Pakistani military. It began in Hindu neighbourhoods and villages, first at Jagannath Hall, which was a Hindu dormitory in Dhaka University, where five to ten thousand people were killed on that first night alone. This genocidal campaign continued for 10 months, resulting in two to three million people killed. Hundreds of thousands of women and girls raped and more than 10 million forced to flee their homes.”

Tulsi Gabbard also recalled US Senator Ted Kennedy who observed the genocidal campaign against Hindus. She also said that the “Islamist persecution of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh did not end with Bangladesh’s independence”. She mentioned the recent attacks against Hindu Temples in Bangladesh in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the country.

Gabbard also urged the USA to commit to defeating the Islamist ideology.

