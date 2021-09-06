Monday, September 6, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Three bags full of books and literature on Islam found inside Vadodara anganwadi,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Three bags full of books and literature on Islam found inside Vadodara anganwadi, police initiates probe

OpIndia approached Wadi Police Station and was informed that based on the complaint by the locals, the police had initiated a probe in the matter. As of now, no FIR has been registered in the case.

Anurag
Islamic Books
Probe initiated by Police in Vadodara after books on Islam were found in anganwadi. (Representational Image: HT)
281

In an Anganwadi near Vadodara’s Soma Talav, three bags full of literature and books about Islam were found. Subsequently, the police was informed and Vadodara City Police has reportedly initiated a probe.

On September 4, Snehal Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Vadodara, found books on Islam stashed in Anganwadi. After that, Bajrang Dal approached the police and filed a complaint. Wadi Police station officials visited the Anganwadi and found that it was closed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its initial investigation, the police found that the books allegedly belong to the supervisor of the Anganwadi, who is a Muslim woman.

The Anganwadi is located close to the sheltered families from Sulemani chawl. In 2016, the Chawl was demolished by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). According to TG Bamaniya, inspector of Wadi police station, the majority of the students in the Anganwadi are Muslims, but some of the children are Hindu.

He said, “We received a complaint from local leaders that books on Islam were stashed inside the Anganwadi. The leaders expressed their apprehension that Hindu children were being made to read the books on Islamic teachings. When we questioned the supervisor, we learnt that the books were kept in the Anganwadi as she had been moving homes… it was her personal collection. The Anganwadi has been closed for over a year.”

He further added that the police is taking statements of the parents of Hindu children to see if they were forced to read the books on Islam. OpIndia approached Wadi Police Station and was informed that based on the complaint by the locals, the police had initiated a probe in the matter. As of now, no FIR has been registered in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvadodara, vadodara anganwadi, vadodara angandwadi books on islam
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rahul Gandhi tries to pass off old image of a Kisan rally as that of recent Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar

OpIndia Staff -
The image is actually that of a Kisan rally that was held at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, in February this year in defiance of the restrictions placed by state government to curb the spread of coronavirus
World

Hostage situation in Afghanistan? Taliban refuses to allow multiple planes with Americans and Afghan refugees to leave

OpIndia Staff -
At least six planes carrying Americans and Afghan refugees are believed to be held in a hostage-like situation at Mazar-e-Sharif airport in Afghanistan.

Gujarat: Three bags full of books and literature on Islam found inside Vadodara anganwadi, police initiates probe

Taliban says Panjshir Valley has fallen, NRF says the fight will continue: Details

Pakistan and Taliban attack Panjshir valley, the last Afghan stronghold, Amrullah Saleh’s house bombed

Third anniversary of Section 377 verdict: How Manmohan Singh govt stonewalled the removal of a colonial law that criminalised gay relationships

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
574,112FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com