As part of the probe of West Bengal post-poll violence, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 2 persons from the Domjur area in the state’s Howrah district on Monday, September 6. According to TOI, the CBI had detained 13 persons on Monday morning. After rigorously grilling all the 13 people in connection with the case, the central agency formally arrested 2 of them. With this, the total tally of CBI arrests in post-poll violence has risen to 8.

The arrested people are accused of committing several crimes when TMC goons unleashed mayhem in every nook and cranny of West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee reclaimed power on May 2.

According to TOI, among other crimes, the nabbed TMC workers are accused of hurling bombs at the houses of BJP workers and “outraging the modesty” of the women members of the families of these victims, who were targetted solely for supporting BJP.

The arrested TMC workers had allegedly hurled bombs at BJP worker Rajib Pally’s house soon after the West Bengal Assembly elections results were declared. They looted cash and jewellery from the victim’s house and also allegedly molested the women members of the house.

Meanwhile, in another related development, the CBI has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and has sought details of cases that could not be registered earlier.

Until now, CBI has altogether filed 34 FIRs in connection with the matter.

OpIndia reported how the arrest of two accused Biju and Aasima Ghosh on Saturday, August 28, charged with the murder of BJP worker Dharma Mondal and two others in West Bengal’s Nadia district on May 14, came as the first arrest made by the CBI in the matter. Bijoy Ghosh and Asima Ghosh were briefly detained before being arrested by the probe agency, sources in the CBI said.

Before arresting the two accused, the agency carried out searches in as many as 15 locations in connection with the case related to the brutal murder of Dharma Ghosh, who had succumbed to his injuries on May 16. The CBI had booked eight persons in the matter.

High Court hands over the West Bengal post-poll violence case to the CBI

The CBI has taken over the investigations on the orders of a five-judge panel of the Calcutta High Court, which on August 19, tasked the agency with a court-monitored probe into the innumerable murder and rape instances reported during West Bengal’s post-poll rioting which occurred in the aftermath of West Bengal Assembly elections in the month of May 2021.