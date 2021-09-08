The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the decision to induct women into the National Defence Academy has been finalized. The Government of India, however, has requested the Court to exempt the current academic year to admit women candidates, citing the need to make infrastructural changes.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati made this submission before a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “There’s a good news. A decision has been taken at the highest level of forces and government that girls will be inducted for Permanent Commission through NDA.”

“Please grant status quo in this exams as this needs procedure and infrastructural changes”, the ASG submitted seeking time to make the required procedural changes.

The court was additionally informed that the decision had been taken following requisite consultation with the three Service Chiefs.

The bench has now asked the ASG to place the developments on record through an affidavit.

“Armed forces are respected forces of this country. But on gender equality they have to do more”, observed Justice Kaul.

“We are extremely glad to know as ASG submits that Armed Forces have taken a decision to induct females in NDA and other issues are being examined…We complement the ASG for taking a pro-active approach in persuading Armed Forces to take a gender-equal approach,” said the Bench further.

The Court had passed an interim order on August 18 for allowing women to appear in the NDA exams on a provisional basis. The order was basis a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra, who argued that the exclusion of women from NDA was arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Currently, women are recruited in the defence services as short service commission officers.