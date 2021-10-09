Wednesday, October 27, 2021
NIA court convicts nine Indian Mujahideen operatives for bombing Narendra Modi’s Patna rally in 2013

Out of the total 11 accused in the case of bombing Narendra Modi's Hunkar Rally in Patna in 2013, one minor was convicted by Juvenile Board, 9 convicted by NIA court and one acquitted

OpIndia Staff
Exactly eight years after ‘Indian Mujahideen’ terrorists made a failed attempt to assassinate BJP’s Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi during the Patna rally on October 27 2013, a special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Patna convicted nine out of 10 accused today (October 27, 2021).

According to reports, the judge Gurwinder Singh Malhotra heading the NIA court convicted Haider Ali alias Black Beauty, Noman Ansari, Mohammed Mujibullah Ansari, Mohammed Imtiaz Alam, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Firoze Aslam, Imtiaz Ansari, Mohammed Iftiqar Alam and Azharuddin Qureshi of the banned terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM). One Fakruddin was not convicted due to a lack of evidence. The court posted the case for hearing on November 1 when the quantum of punishment will be pronounced.

During the Hunkar rally of Narendra Modi organized at Gandhi Maidan ground in October 2013, Indian Mujahideen had executed a plan to eliminate Modi. The jam-packed ground was rocked by six powerful explosions ahead of the arrival of Modi. Six people were killed and around 83 were injured in the attack. But despite the terror attack, Modi had addressed a rally attended by a three-plus lakh pulsating crowd.

Smoke billowing of Gandhi Maidan ground in Patna following the terror attack. Image source Business Standard

One more powerful explosion had taken place inside a toilet of platform number 10 of Patna railway station, leading to the death of a key suspect 25 years old Tariq Ansari alias Enul. The deceased was among many recruits of Indian Mujahideen who had travelled from Ranchi to Patna along with explosives to eliminate Modi. Even a minor boy from Ranchi who was aged around 15 years six months and three days on the day of the occurrence, had accompanied them. This minor accused was punished with three years of imprisonment in 2017 by a Juvenile Justice Board. A child bomber in terror matrix had left security agencies worried since two decades after the Mumbai blast a minor was found involved in alleged terrorist activities.

On November 6, 2013, the Lucknow branch of the NIA took over the investigation. The probe revealed Indian Muhaideen had set up its modules in Ranchi.

Convict Haider Ali is a native of Aurangabad district of Bihar but he is settled in Ranchi. His associate was Tahseen Akhtar alias Monu of Samastipur in Bihar. Both had recruited Mujibullah Ansari, Imtiaz Alam, Noman Ansari and others of Sithio village of Ranchi which was known as the Sithio module. The presence of other modules of Indian Muhaideen was also found.  

After the blasts, all of a sudden the spotlight turned on Ranchi being the hub of bugs of Indian Mujahideen. Nevertheless, security agencies had red-flagged in advance about Ranchi and other districts of Jharkhand turning into recruitment ground of terror outfits. NIA raids recovered as many as 18 live bombs, six timers, over 20 detonators and others from the paddy fields in Sithio. Similarly, nine bombs fitted with timers were found from a room in a private students’ hostel, Iram Lodge located in minority populated Hindpiri locality in Ranchi. Watches of Lotus Company were found from the possession of the accused and it was no coincidence that even July 2013 Bodhgaya blast case, Lotus company watches were used for the timer.

Investigation revealed that the Bodhgaya blast was executed by the same group. Patna blast probably remained one of the complicated cases the NIA investigated so far. It got interlined with Bodhgaya and the nationwide terror module of Indian Mujahideen.  

 

