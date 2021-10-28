Actress Esha Gupta has spoken up about Casting Couch in Bollywood. In a recent interview, she has revealed that she does not get a lot of work because she would not consent to trade sex for roles. She made the comments during an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Esha Gupta said about Casting Couch during the interview, “Yeah, two people, They’ve done that to me. One of them, well I did the film still. Because it was a little sly move. I think they also expected an outdoor shoot, we’ll just be really nice to her, things may change then. But I am also really smart, I said I am not going to sleep alone. I used to make my makeup artist sleep in the room with me. I said ‘Oh I am scared, I won’t sleep’. But, it’s not the ghosts that you are scared of, it’s the person. Because you never know when they…You also dont want to be disrespectful.”

She continued, “But the problem is also they only do it to us, they won’t do it to the industry kids because there their parents will come and kill you. But to us, they would do thinking she wants work. So eventually I saw a very dirty side of the person I worked with because they became very vindictive when they realised that ‘shit she is not going to do anything’. Because that is the only film where my mother also went with me.”

Regarding her second experience, Esha Gupta revealed, “Then there was where halfway through the film, the co-producer told the maker of the film, ‘I dont want her in the movie. Why is she there?’ This is after 4-5 days of starting the shoot. He said, ‘No she is my Heroine.’ The maker came to me and asked ‘Did this happen with this guy?’ and I looked at him and laughed saying yes sir.” Consequently, she realised it was because she had refused to have sex with him.

She also said, “There are also people who dont give me work because they say, ‘She is not going to do anything, what’s the point?’ But you realise that you make your own way.”

Esha Gupta has acted in movies such as Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri had also opened up about Casting Couch in Bollywood and revealed that she had lost jobs because she would not sleep with the director.