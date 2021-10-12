Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: Iqbal and two others held for vandalizing Durga idol, multiple incidents of idol...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladesh: Iqbal and two others held for vandalizing Durga idol, multiple incidents of idol vandalism ahead of Puja

Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nezam Uddin said, “An incident of breaking idols had taken place in the Firingibazar area. We will confirm whether it was an accident or a planned one after investigation.”

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: Multiple incidents of idol vandalism ahead of Durga Puja
Durga idols vandalized in Bangladesh, Image Source: Twitter
2

The Durga idol of Sri Shamshaneshwar Shiva Vigraha Mandir was vandalized by Islamic extremists in the Firingibazar area in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Sunday. 

As per Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council, this was the third incident of vandalism reported. “The attack took place on the road while the Durga idol was being entered in the puja mandapa in Kotwali, Chittagong. Police have arrested one. Protests are going on in the streets of Kotwali in Chittagong,” Tweeted the Council along with the images of the damaged idol. 

Reportedly, the police on Monday morning arrested Dulal (35), Kabir (42) and Iqbal (32) after conducting a raid. The three accused worked in a fruit storehouse in the same area.

Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nezam Uddin said, “An incident of breaking idols had taken place in the Firingibazar area. We will confirm whether it was an accident or a planned one after investigation.”

Hindu locals protest against vandalism

The vandalism sparked an outrage after which hundreds of worshippers from Shivbari and the nearest puja mandaps gathered before Kotwali police station and protested for about two hours.

A complaint was filed by the Puja mandap president Amit Hor. 

Durga idol vandalized in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council shared another incident of vandalism reported from Dhaka on October 11. 

“Vandalizing the pratima again. This incident took place at Rastampur village of Ashulia in Savar upazila of Dhaka this evening. We are drawing the attention of all the puja mandapa authorities and volunteers so that they take care of the temple’s own security,” read the Tweet by the Council. 

Two more Durga idols vandalized before the festival

The series of vandalism of Durga idols in Bangladesh began much before the onset of the nine-day Navratri festival.

As per another Twitter post by the Council, a yet to be completed Durga idol was vandalized in Kushtia in September. The organization in a Tweet said, “Like every year, Bangladeshi extremists have started the festival of vandalizing the idol of maa Durga. It happens every year during Durga Puja.”

Yet another idol being readied for the festival was vandalized on September 25. “After Kushtia, this time Durga idol was vandalized in Joypurhat. The vandalism of the idol during Durga Puja reveals how strong the law and punishment system of Bangladesh is!” Tweeted the Council. 

The locals have demanded strict action against the miscreants. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBangladesh Hindus, Durga Puja in Bangladesh, Bangladesh news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
582,595FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com