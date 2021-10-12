The Durga idol of Sri Shamshaneshwar Shiva Vigraha Mandir was vandalized by Islamic extremists in the Firingibazar area in Chittagong, Bangladesh on Sunday.

As per Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council, this was the third incident of vandalism reported. “The attack took place on the road while the Durga idol was being entered in the puja mandapa in Kotwali, Chittagong. Police have arrested one. Protests are going on in the streets of Kotwali in Chittagong,” Tweeted the Council along with the images of the damaged idol.

3rd incident. The attack took place on the road while the Durga idol was being entered in the puja mandapa in Kotwali, Chittagong. Police have arrested one. Protests are going on in the streets of Kotwali in Chittagong. https://t.co/G0LWtgvZlq pic.twitter.com/dvyd5TW1vC — Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council (@UnityCouncilBD) October 10, 2021

Reportedly, the police on Monday morning arrested Dulal (35), Kabir (42) and Iqbal (32) after conducting a raid. The three accused worked in a fruit storehouse in the same area.

Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Nezam Uddin said, “An incident of breaking idols had taken place in the Firingibazar area. We will confirm whether it was an accident or a planned one after investigation.”

Hindu locals protest against vandalism

The vandalism sparked an outrage after which hundreds of worshippers from Shivbari and the nearest puja mandaps gathered before Kotwali police station and protested for about two hours.

A complaint was filed by the Puja mandap president Amit Hor.

Durga idol vandalized in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council shared another incident of vandalism reported from Dhaka on October 11.

“Vandalizing the pratima again. This incident took place at Rastampur village of Ashulia in Savar upazila of Dhaka this evening. We are drawing the attention of all the puja mandapa authorities and volunteers so that they take care of the temple’s own security,” read the Tweet by the Council.

4th incident. Vandalizing the pratima again. This incident took place at Rastampur village of Ashulia in Savar upazila of Dhaka this evening. We are drawing the attention of all the puja mandapa authorities and volunteers so that they take care of the temple’s own security. https://t.co/UYOGJBauBT pic.twitter.com/SIDXfum6Jo — Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council (@UnityCouncilBD) October 10, 2021

Two more Durga idols vandalized before the festival

The series of vandalism of Durga idols in Bangladesh began much before the onset of the nine-day Navratri festival.

As per another Twitter post by the Council, a yet to be completed Durga idol was vandalized in Kushtia in September. The organization in a Tweet said, “Like every year, Bangladeshi extremists have started the festival of vandalizing the idol of maa Durga. It happens every year during Durga Puja.”

After Kushtia, this time Durga idol was vandalized in Joypurhat.The vandalism of the idol during Durga Puja reveals how strong the law and punishment system of Bangladesh is! https://t.co/rf1wBcwKwN pic.twitter.com/HBDsI91IKZ — Bangladesh Hindu Unity Council (@UnityCouncilBD) September 25, 2021

Yet another idol being readied for the festival was vandalized on September 25. “After Kushtia, this time Durga idol was vandalized in Joypurhat. The vandalism of the idol during Durga Puja reveals how strong the law and punishment system of Bangladesh is!” Tweeted the Council.

The locals have demanded strict action against the miscreants.