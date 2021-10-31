Sunday, October 31, 2021
HomeLawBJP leader Mohit Kamboj files Rs 100 crore defamation case against Nawab Malik for...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj files Rs 100 crore defamation case against Nawab Malik for comments in the cruise ship drugs case

Nawab Malik has been relatives of Mohit Kamboj were involved in the cruise ship drugs case but they were released by the NCB

OpIndia Staff
Mohit Kamboj, Nawab Malik
2

As the Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been casting aspersion on Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others following the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drug case, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj aka Bharatiya has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against him at Bombay High Court. Maharashtra-based Kamboj is the former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai and former president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

Kamboj has alleged that the minister made false allegations against him and his family members in connection to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with others by the NCB on October 2, under section Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Kamboj had given enough opportunity and warnings to Malik to restrain from defaming him which Malik ignored and continued the vendetta.

Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested by NCB in a separate drug case, has been holding press conferences on a daily basis to make new charges like the soap opera. The NCP chief spokesperson also levelled various allegations against Kamboj and his family. He said that Rishab Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of Kamboj and two others were let off by the NCB despite they were present during the alleged rave party on the cruise. Malik claimed that they were detained by NCB and released later on. Kamboj had earlier issued a notice to Malik on October 9 asking him to desist from making defamatory statements. But Malik on October 11 again repeated the same allegation while talking to some news channels. Kamboj sent him a second legal notice on the same day and asked him to prove the allegations.

On Oct 26, Kamboj filed a criminal complaint before the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon requesting the court to take legal action against Malik under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Kamboj who alleged that he was being threatened by the minister also lodged a separate FIR on October 29.

The plea filed by Mohit Kamboj has requested that pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court should issue a temporary injunction against Nawab Malik restraining him from making any defamatory comments about Kamboj.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,335FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com