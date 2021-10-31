As the Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been casting aspersion on Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others following the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drug case, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj aka Bharatiya has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against him at Bombay High Court. Maharashtra-based Kamboj is the former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai and former president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

Kamboj has alleged that the minister made false allegations against him and his family members in connection to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with others by the NCB on October 2, under section Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Kamboj had given enough opportunity and warnings to Malik to restrain from defaming him which Malik ignored and continued the vendetta.

2nd Case : Today I Have Filled Damages Suit Against मियाँ Nawab Mallik For 100 Crores in High Court Mumbai For Putting Baseless Allegations Against Me and My Family ! pic.twitter.com/6Ck7XuWXpP — Mohit Bharatiya ( Mohit Kamboj ) (@mohitbharatiya_) October 30, 2021

Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested by NCB in a separate drug case, has been holding press conferences on a daily basis to make new charges like the soap opera. The NCP chief spokesperson also levelled various allegations against Kamboj and his family. He said that Rishab Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of Kamboj and two others were let off by the NCB despite they were present during the alleged rave party on the cruise. Malik claimed that they were detained by NCB and released later on. Kamboj had earlier issued a notice to Malik on October 9 asking him to desist from making defamatory statements. But Malik on October 11 again repeated the same allegation while talking to some news channels. Kamboj sent him a second legal notice on the same day and asked him to prove the allegations.

On Oct 26, Kamboj filed a criminal complaint before the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon requesting the court to take legal action against Malik under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Today I Have Filled A Criminal Case Against Cabinet Minister Of Maharashtra Government Shri Nawab Malik Ji For Defaming me And Putting Baseless Allegations On Me And My Family Under Section 499 & 500 of IPC !



सत्यमेव जयते !

भारत माता की जय ! pic.twitter.com/5Vmmn5Nyyu — Mohit Bharatiya ( Mohit Kamboj ) (@mohitbharatiya_) October 26, 2021

Kamboj who alleged that he was being threatened by the minister also lodged a separate FIR on October 29.

Have lodged A Written Complain To Mumbai Police Against Minister Nawab Malik For Criminal Intimidation And Threats To The Life of Myself and My Family !

All Incidents From Last One Month is Mentioned and A Copy is Send to Mumbai Police Commissioner Too With All Proofs ! pic.twitter.com/3BnpoILOs8 — Mohit Bharatiya ( Mohit Kamboj ) (@mohitbharatiya_) October 30, 2021

The plea filed by Mohit Kamboj has requested that pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court should issue a temporary injunction against Nawab Malik restraining him from making any defamatory comments about Kamboj.