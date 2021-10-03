Sunday, October 3, 2021
Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryaan Khan arrested in rave party case, NCB to seek police remand next

Three of the eight detained individuals, including Aryaan Khan, were taken for a medical examination. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were the other two individuals.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, and two others arrested in drugs party case (image courtesy: deccanchronicle.com)
Aryaan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after he was detained by the NCB after a raid at a rave party. He is reportedly being taken for a medical check up.

ANI had reported that three of the eight detained individuals, including Aryaan Khan, were taken for a medical examination. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were the other two individuals.

Two others have also been arrested in the matter, reports say. CNN News-18 reported that the NCB will seek remand of the accused next, in order to carry out further investigations into the matter.

Earlier, NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede had said that eight persons, namely, Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra were being questioned in connection with the raid.

As per reports, late last night the NCB detained at least ten people in a raid conducted on a cruise ship sailing from Goa to Mumbai. The high-profile party was organised onboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Based on a tip-off, the NCW officials had boarded the cruise ship after disguising themselves as passengers. Once the ship sailed off the coast of Mumbai, the rave party began and several passengers began consuming illicit drugs. The NCB officials swung into action and detained 7-8 individuals, who were allegedly seen taking drugs.

 

