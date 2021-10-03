Aryaan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after he was detained by the NCB after a raid at a rave party. He is reportedly being taken for a medical check up.

#BREAKING | After long interrogation, Aryan Khan and 2 others arrested; being taken for medical check-up. Tune in to watch latest updates here – https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/1k76VIRS6A — Republic (@republic) October 3, 2021

ANI had reported that three of the eight detained individuals, including Aryaan Khan, were taken for a medical examination. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were the other two individuals.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB pic.twitter.com/JVAYF6fMb5 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Two others have also been arrested in the matter, reports say. CNN News-18 reported that the NCB will seek remand of the accused next, in order to carry out further investigations into the matter.

Earlier, NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede had said that eight persons, namely, Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra were being questioned in connection with the raid.

As per reports, late last night the NCB detained at least ten people in a raid conducted on a cruise ship sailing from Goa to Mumbai. The high-profile party was organised onboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Based on a tip-off, the NCW officials had boarded the cruise ship after disguising themselves as passengers. Once the ship sailed off the coast of Mumbai, the rave party began and several passengers began consuming illicit drugs. The NCB officials swung into action and detained 7-8 individuals, who were allegedly seen taking drugs.