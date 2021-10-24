Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera mocked Indians while celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets while chasing a target of 152. Radhika Khera was overjoyed with the victory and appeared to interpret it as a defeat for ‘Bhakts’ and not for India as a country.

In her first tweet, the Congress national media coordinator said, “What Bhakts? How’s the taste? You have managed to humiliate yourselves?”

In her next tweet, Radhika Khera targeted ‘stupid Bhakts’ and “Malviya’s 2 rupees trolls”. She was presumably referring to Amit Malviya, the IT Cell head of the BJP.

In another tweet, she just used fire and chilly emojis.

When a fellow Congress party member reminder her that the Indian team that lost to Pakistan did not belong to ‘Bhakts’ alone, the Congress national media coordinator mocked him saying that someone who appears on Times Now was giving her advise.

Her bio on Twitter reveals that she was an MLA candidate from Delhi in 2020 and has previously been the national secretary and social media head of the youth wing of the Congress party.

Earlier, people on social media had given the Indian cricket team plenty of brickbats for losing to Pakistan. Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup event on Sunday after they defeated India by 10 wickets in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 with 13 balls to spare. The men in green never looked in trouble and chased down the target comfortably.