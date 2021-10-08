Friday, October 8, 2021
Drugs case: Bail petition of Aryan Khan rejected, to remain in Arthur Road jail for now

As per reports, Khan was brought to the Arthur Road jail on Friday and the hearing of his bail application began at around 12:30 pm at the Esplanade Magistrate Court.

OpIndia Staff
Bail petition of Aryan Khan dismissed, lawyer might file fresh plea tomorrow
Aryan Khan (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
On Friday (October 8), a Mumbai court rejected the bail petition of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Khan was arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team raided a rave party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

As per reports, Khan was brought to the Arthur Road jail on Friday and the hearing of his bail application began at around 12:30 pm at the Esplanade Magistrate Court. In his defence, Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the Court that it has the power to set his client free. “These are local boys. Kindly grant bail,” he had requested. However, the Court turned down his request.

The lawyer for Arbaaz Merchant has said that he will file a fresh bail application before the Session Court tomorrow. No such confirmation has been made by the counsel for Aryan Khan, Satish Maneshinde. The Mumbai court had on Friday sent Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, in connection with the luxury cruise drug bust case.

 

