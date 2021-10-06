No love as genuine as a mother’s, they say. Currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody over allegations of consumption of drugs on a luxury cruise ship on Gandhi Jayanti in middle of a raging pandemic, Aryan Khan’s mother, Gauri Khan was worried about her son’s diet. Hence, she got a few burgers packed from McDonald’s and took them to NCB office. Aryan Khan is son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

However, the NCB did not allow her to take them inside owing to security concerns. As per reports, Aryan Khan has told NCB officers that his father is so busy he has to sometimes take appointment to meet him. However, the rave party accused have been relishing quite a few delicacies like puri-bhaji, dal-chawal, sabzi-parathas and even biryani and pulao from nearby restaurants.

Aryan Khan drug case

On Sunday, October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and other 7-8 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on Khan and others with him.

The Court held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. “Investigation is of prime importance and presence of the accused is needed for detailed investigation. It is useful for both the prosecution and the accused to prove their innocence,” it said.

Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody along with Aryan. He was represented in the Court by Satish Maneshinde, who claimed that no substance was recovered from him.