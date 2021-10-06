Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeEntertainmentWorried about Aryan Khan's diet, mother Gauri takes McDonald's burgers to NCB office for...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Worried about Aryan Khan’s diet, mother Gauri takes McDonald’s burgers to NCB office for him to relish

As per reports, Aryan Khan has told NCB officers that his father is so busy he has to sometimes take appointment to meet him.

OpIndia Staff
Gauri Khan takes McDonald's food for Aryan Khan
1

No love as genuine as a mother’s, they say. Currently in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody over allegations of consumption of drugs on a luxury cruise ship on Gandhi Jayanti in middle of a raging pandemic, Aryan Khan’s mother, Gauri Khan was worried about her son’s diet. Hence, she got a few burgers packed from McDonald’s and took them to NCB office. Aryan Khan is son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

However, the NCB did not allow her to take them inside owing to security concerns. As per reports, Aryan Khan has told NCB officers that his father is so busy he has to sometimes take appointment to meet him. However, the rave party accused have been relishing quite a few delicacies like puri-bhaji, dal-chawal, sabzi-parathas and even biryani and pulao from nearby restaurants.

Aryan Khan drug case

On Sunday, October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and other 7-8 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on Khan and others with him.

The Court held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. “Investigation is of prime importance and presence of the accused is needed for detailed investigation. It is useful for both the prosecution and the accused to prove their innocence,” it said.

Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody along with Aryan. He was represented in the Court by Satish Maneshinde, who claimed that no substance was recovered from him.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmcdonald's, aryan khan mcdonald's burger, gauri khan, shah rukh khan son aryan khan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
581,290FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com