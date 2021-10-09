In the ongoing admission process in Delhi University (DU) with students of Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education dominating the admission process, a teacher of DU Rakesh Kumar Pandey has said that he can sniff ‘Mark Jihad’ in this.

Pandey, professor of Physics at Kirori Mal College, said that since the past few years, under a Leftist-jihadi conspiracy, students from Kerala are being infiltrated in DU. He said that the Kerala Board awards 100 percent marks to its students which makes their entry in DU easy.“A college had to admit 26 students in a course having 20 seats only because they all had 100 per cent marks from Kerala board. For last few years, Kerala board is implementing #Marksjihad.” he said in a Facebook post on October 5.

Rakseh Pandey who is a former president of the National Democratic Teachers Front warned that in the coming days this premier university will meet the fate of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). They captured JNU now they will capture DU also, he said. “Leftists are known for manipulating admission process to pack a university with their volunteers. They did that in JNU successfully for decades,” he said in another Facebook post yesterday.

Pandey has courted the ire of the Left-Liberal gang for his ‘Mark Jihad’ comment but he insists that what he has said about this organized missionary kind of development to spread Jihadi and Leftist agenda will ruin DU. Kerala HRD minister V Sivankutty has sought action against him and Left students outfit demonstrating against him. The ABVP has also jumped into the debate and demanded rationalization of the marking system.

The professor said that he has been watching a trend of the growing dominance of Kerala students for the last three years, and there is an increase in the number of students from Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education with 100 per cent marks. He said if any board wants to dominate admission it can easily be done by giving 100 per cent marks. “I feel there is a motive behind this. There are some people who want to send their volunteers into DU,” he said.

Rakesh Pandey, who has no intention to withdraw or apologize for his remarks, said that he just pointed out improper paper evaluation and his reference of Mark Jihad is quite contextual. He said that the like love done with the intention to spread religion is Love Jihad, marks allocation guided by reasons to spread leftist ideology is ‘Marks Jihad’.

He added that ‘the conspiracy behind the inexplicable surge in marks of students and the unnatural surge in the number of applications from Kerala Board is ideologically-driven and not religion-driven.’

He said that Communists are the greater danger and harmful, and ‘ricebag’ students from Kerala will inject toxic ideologies and jihad on DU’s campuses. While he fears frequent hartals and campus violence he wondered why Kerala youth coming to DU despite Kerala having a wonderful, 100% literate state with Harvard-beating education.

“Or have they just realised they have turned Kerala into another Bengal, a post communist dystopian nightmare?” he asked. As English and Hindi are the modes of teaching in DU, he claimed that most of these students from Kerala are also poor at English and Hindi.

A news website tfipost has analyzed certain admission data indicating a higher intake of students of Kerala State Board in DU. The report says that in spite of strict 100 percent cut-offs for some courses this year, students from Kerala are dominating the admission process. As per the report, 3 out of 10 courses with a 100 per cent cut-off, closed their admission processes on October 6, 2021. Out of 206 students admitted under the unreserved category, more than 95 per cent of them have studied from the Kerala state board of education. The report doubts that out of 28 states and 8 union territories, if Kerala captures 95 per cent of seats in admissions, it is an indication that the state has an extremely efficient system or something corrosive.

The Kerala state board uses the average of both class 11th and class 12th marks, to award final results to its students. On the other hand, DU offers admission on the basis of the cut-off marks of class 12th. Besides, Kerala Board for the reasons best known to Kerala HRD minister V Sivankutty has been liberal in awarding marks in class 12th.

Media reports suggest that DU officials too have come across discrepancies in the marks of class 11th and class 12th of the applicants from Kerala.