Ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, app Careem makes ‘fantastic tea’ jibe in reference to Balakot air strikes

A day before the high stakes India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match, Careem Pakistan made the ‘fantastic tea’ jibe on Zomato’s ‘burger and pizze’ joke.

Don’t worry we are delivering free burgers and pizze to them tomorrow.



And some ‘fantastic tea’ for you? 👀#24thOctober #PakVsInd https://t.co/agXWDsfXiQ — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) October 23, 2021

On Saturday, Zomato tweeted to Pakistan Cricket Board that the food delivery app based from India is just a DM away if they want to order ‘burger and pizze’.

The ‘burger and pizze’ was with reference to the viral clip of Pakistani cricket fan who was extremely disappointed over Pakistan’s loss to India during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Describing how out of shape the Pakistani players were in the match against India, the fan went on to express his anger that the Pakistani cricket team was busy eating pizza and burger instead of focusing on game.

This tweet by Zomato triggered a lot of Pakistanis, who didn’t really want to lose before actually losing the match tonight.

Amongst others, Dubai-based app Careem, which also operates out of Pakistan, took to Twitter to respond with the ‘fantastic tea’ jibe.

Don’t worry we are delivering free burgers and pizze to them tomorrow.



And some ‘fantastic tea’ for you? 👀#24thOctober #PakVsInd https://t.co/agXWDsfXiQ — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) October 23, 2021

Careem said that they are delivering free burgers and pizza to the Pakistan Cricket Board long with some ‘fantastic tea’ for Zomato, or rather Indians.

‘Fantastic tea’ is reference to the statement given by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthman while in Pakistan captivity following the Balakot Air Strikes. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, in an encounter with the intruding Pakistan fighter jets, had shot down a Pakistan F-16 jet with a missile fired from his MiG-21 Bison in aerial takedown aftermath of India’s non-military airstrikes on terror sites in Balakot, Pakistan.

On 27th February, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 after an intrusion by Pakistan. In the dogfight that ensued, he crossed into Pakistan air space. While his aircraft was hit by a missile, he ejected safely but in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, about 7 kms away from Line of Control. He was taken into custody by Pakistan’s armed forces and images of him being beaten up badly had also been shared on social media. In one of the videos, which was clearly recorded after he was tortured, he said that the ‘tea’ served to him by Pakistani officers was ‘fantastic’.

The non-military airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan were done following the February 14, 2019 terror attack in Pulwama by suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dhar which killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Pakistan has time and again resorted to mocking the Balakot airstrikes and their perverse obsession with Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Their unhealthy obsession with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman can also be seen through the responses given by Pakistanis to Zomato as well.

Le Zomato delivery boy after delivered pizza in Pakistan 😂😂🤥 pic.twitter.com/kgNN1JfLkr — Ismail Naeem (@IsmailNaeem12) October 24, 2021

And we really have some fantastic Tea offer for #BCCI — Syed Usama Ali (@syedusamakazmi8) October 23, 2021

Yup tonight send as much as u can …. We are going to have a huge party …

And one more thing if u want tea we are just some kilometres away — Mir Zeeshan Kurd (@IamZeeshanKurd) October 24, 2021

Which is why it didn’t come as too much of a surprise when PM Modi gave ‘abhinandan’ (congratulations) to Indians after winning 2019 elections, Pakistanis went crazy and thought it was about Wing Commander Abhinandan instead.