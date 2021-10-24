Karnataka: Hindu man killed, body dumped in farm well, for loving a Muslim woman, girl’s brother, uncle detained

A case of alleged honour killing has come to light in Vijayapura, Karnataka. A 34-year-old man, identified as Ravi Nimbaragi, was found dead on October 21. He had gone missing under suspicious circumstances, and police sources suspected he became a victim of honour killing as he was in love with a Muslim woman.

Ravi was a resident of Balaganura in Alameda taluka. Police believed that he was hacked to death in front of his lover. The woman’s family allegedly took his body with them. It was found dumped in a farm well on October 23. Initial reports suggest that he was strangulated. The dead body was later thrown in the farm well.

Ravi’s parents complained to the Alameda police station about their son going missing under mysterious circumstances. During the preliminary investigation, police found out that the girl’s family and relatives had disappeared.

According to a report in The News Minute, the woman who was having an affair with Ravi had approached Police on October 21 and informed the police that Ravi’s life was in danger. The police initially detained her uncle and brother on October 22. They were arrested after his dead body was found. The woman has been shifted to a government facility, Santwana Kendra.

HD Anandkumar, District Superintendent of Police, said in a statement that Ravi and the woman were in a relationship for the past four years. The parents of the woman were against the relationship, and they had warned them against it. He said, “The family of the woman had objected to their interfaith relationship, and that is why he was murdered according to the preliminary investigation. There is no involvement of other parties.” SP further added that the uncle had admitted to killing Ravi during questioning. So far, the police have not released the names of the accused.

There have been many cases in the past where a Hindu man was killed just because he fell in love with a Muslim woman. In June 2021, a woman and her Hindu lover were killed by girl’s family in front of Hindu boy’s mother. In October 2020, a boy from Delhi, Rahul Rajput was brutally hacked to death in a savage attack by at least 5 assailants—Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others—for being in a love affair with a Muslim girl. A total of 20 such cases were documented by OpIndia in October 2020 after the death of Rajput that can be seen here.