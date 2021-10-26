Kashmir students who celebrated India’s loss to Pakistan booked under UAPA, to be barred from govt jobs

Students in Kashmir’s Srinagar colleges who celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup on Sunday are booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Two separate cases are registered in two separate incidents, one at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura and another at the hostel in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar.

Students pursuing MBBS and other degrees residing in the hostel raised slogans, including ‘azadi’ slogans and burst crackers while celebrating India’s loss to Pakistan. The FIR is still open and the accused are yet to be identified, reports said.

Further, reports say that the students will also be barred from selection in government jobs.

After India’s loss to Pakistan, videos went viral on social media where purported students in these colleges were found celebrating, cheering and dancing joyfully.

They are MBBS and PG students of SKIMS Medical college Srinagar, Kashmir .They are celebrating the victory of Paki$tan over India.Shame on Traitor$ and we are Facing this behaviour of Mu$lims of Kashmir since College Time .They are persuing free MBBS degree from GoI. pic.twitter.com/Wvv5AegBWb — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) October 24, 2021

Another video showed Kashmiri student singing the Pakistan national anthem on India’s loss.

Meet Ms Arifa, MBBS, 2017 Batch, Government Medical college, Srinagar.

We are proud of you Arifa for shattering all myth about oppression of freedom of expression in Kashmir.

Ms Arifa can be seen standing on a table and singing the Pak National Anthem while waving her jacket.. pic.twitter.com/MqsZYKeX9P — Counter Propaganda Division (@CounterDivision) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, PDP (People’s Democratic Party) chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned what was wrong in Kashmiris celebrating India’s loss to Pakistan after all.

Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status pic.twitter.com/dCKQtj5Uu7 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

She even invoked the abrogation of Article 370 which removed the special status to erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and removed riders attached to it as part of Union of India.