Kashmir students who celebrated India’s loss to Pakistan booked under UAPA, to be barred from govt jobs

After India's loss to Pakistan, videos went viral on social media where purported students in Srinagar colleges were found celebrating, cheering and dancing joyfully.

Students in Kashmir’s Srinagar colleges who celebrated Pakistan’s victory against India in T20 World Cup on Sunday are booked under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Two separate cases are registered in two separate incidents, one at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura and another at the hostel in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar.

Students pursuing MBBS and other degrees residing in the hostel raised slogans, including ‘azadi’ slogans and burst crackers while celebrating India’s loss to Pakistan. The FIR is still open and the accused are yet to be identified, reports said.

Further, reports say that the students will also be barred from selection in government jobs.

After India’s loss to Pakistan, videos went viral on social media where purported students in these colleges were found celebrating, cheering and dancing joyfully.

Another video showed Kashmiri student singing the Pakistan national anthem on India’s loss.

Meanwhile, PDP (People’s Democratic Party) chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned what was wrong in Kashmiris celebrating India’s loss to Pakistan after all.

She even invoked the abrogation of Article 370 which removed the special status to erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and removed riders attached to it as part of Union of India.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

