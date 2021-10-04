On Sunday eight people had died after protesting ‘farmers’ attacked BJP workers at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. UP CM Yogi Adityanath called the incident unfortunate and said that the government is committed to bringing to justice those responsible for the same. The UP government had said that the people responsible for the incident would be dealt with strictly.

New18 reported the sequence of events that lead to the attack on the BJP workers and the violence that saw a car of BJP workers set on fire.

#Breaking | Lakhimpur Kheri Case: CNN News18 has accessed exclusive information on what led to the incident. listen in.#lakhimpurkheri @Arunima24 shares more details with @_pallavighosh pic.twitter.com/dA213YStdH — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 4, 2021

The news anchor said, “According to sources, the driver Hari Om Mishra was driving the vehicle which got pelted with stones, BJP sources say that he was hit on his head by the stone, he lost balance and the vehicle turned over which crushed at least two farmers.

In the same vehicle were two BJP functionaries, agitated farmers reportedly dragged the three of them, hit them with sticks and stones. Their vehicle was then set on fire. A local journalist named Raman Kashyap was also reportedly attacked by the mob. All four unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.

According to sources, Shyam Sunder, a BJP Mandal Mantri and a polling booth in-charge supposedly known as Shubham Mishra were the two BJP workers attacked, though these names have not been confirmed yet. Reportedly three others were also injured during the incident.

UP Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said that the matter is under investigation. He also criticized Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and further added “Opposition is using the incident for political tourism & political competition as polls are around the corner.”

According to reports, reporter Raman Kashyap had been declared dead in the violence unleashed by ‘farmer protestors’ in Lakhimpur Kheri that broke out on Sunday.

As per the latest updates, the UP government has announced a compensation of Rs 45 lakh each for the families of the deceased. Rs 10 lakh to be given to each injured person.