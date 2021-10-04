The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that Rs. 45 lakhs will be handed over to the kin of all those who have died during the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. Those who were injured will be given Rs. 10 lakhs. A government job will also be given to the families of the deceased as per their qualifications.

In a joint press conference with Rakesh Tikait, UP Police announced that no criminal will be spared and a strict investigation has already been ordered into the matter. Uttar Pradesh ADG for Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said that arrests will be made soon.

Prashant Kumar also said that district authorities had informed earlier that no political personalities will be allowed entry to Lakhimpur Khiri. He said that the post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted as per legal procedures and subsequently, their last rites will be performed.

Numerous political leaders have attempted to visit the site of the violence but have been prevented from doing so by UP Police. Akhilesh Yadav has been put under house arrest and Priyanka Gandhi has been placed under detention.

Punjab Chief Minister Chiranjit Singh Channi and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have also expressed their wish to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and a delegation from Trinamool Congress is also on the way.

Nine individuals have lost their lives so far in the incident, 4 of them said to be farmers and one among them a journalist.