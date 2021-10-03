Eight people have died after BJP workers were attacked by protesting ‘farmers’ at Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the incident unfortunate and said that the government is committed to bring to justice those responsible for the same. “Those responsible for the same will be dealt with strictly,” a statement by UP govt said. Further, the government has appealed to people to stay at home and not to get influenced by other people and maintain peace.

Disturbing visuals have emerged from Lakhimpur Kheri where some people, identified as ‘protesting farmers’, could be seen beating up people. ‘Farmers’ have claimed the incident took place after MoS A K Mishra’s son ‘deliberately’ ran the car over the ‘protesting farmers’.

It is not yet clear whether the persons being beaten up by protesting ‘farmers’ in the above video have succumbed to injuries.

ये लखीमपुर में किसान किन लोगों के सिर पर लाठियां बरसा कर हत्या कर रहे हैं pic.twitter.com/j7Gf9qYaZD — vijay upadhyay (@upadhyayvijay) October 3, 2021

In a slightly longer video, one can hear the ‘protesting farmers’ shouting and calling for violence against those believed to be BJP workers and asking bystanders to not record the video.

Listen to protestors … Are they peaceful farmers ?

They are political stooge with agenda … #LakhimpurKheri #Lakhimpur #लखीमपुर_किसान_नरसंहार pic.twitter.com/CSpAT5Rut2 — ੴ WTR 📢 (@DearRanjeeta) October 3, 2021

In another video, one can see the ‘farmer’ protestors urging the other protesting ‘farmers’ to overturn the car carrying BJP workers while hurling the choicest abuses.

Can someone confirm if this driver was beaten to death after he didn’t agree to say what rioters wanted him to say?#lakhimpurkheri pic.twitter.com/tTNzKCd2HT — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) October 3, 2021

Another video has emerged where one person, likely a BJP worker from the car that was overturned by ‘farmers’, can be seen beaten up by the mob. After seemingly beaten up the mob he could be heard admitting that he was sent by MoS Mishra to observe the situation, but the mob continues to get him to ‘confess’ he was sent to ‘run over the farmers’. However, in the above video, he pleads that he be spared and does not say what the mob wanted him to say. It is not yet clear whether the man being beaten up to death in the above viral video is this same man.

Due to this, our car got imbalanced & 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed & cars were set on fire: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni tells ANI in a phone call — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2021

Speaking to news agency ANI, MoS A K Mishra said that stones were pelted on the vehicles of BJP workers by protesting ‘farmers’ after which the car overturned as the driver was hit by a stone. Two people came under the car and they died. Subsequently, the mob lynched the BJP workers. Three BJP workers were killed and their car was set on fire.

It was not the workers’ fault. They had come to receive the guest. They started pelting stones at the car. As soon as the cars stopped they started hitting everyone: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni tells ANI in a phone call — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2021

He said that his son, who is being accused of killing the ‘protesting farmers’ was not even present on the spot. He said that the convoy was attacked with sticks and swords. “If my son would have been there he would not have come out alive. They have killed people, damaged and set cars on fire,” he said. He further added that the BJP workers had come to receive guests when they were attacked with stones by the agitators.

As per media reports, Samyukta Kisan Morcha has claimed that one of the three farmers was allegedly shot dead by MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra while others were ‘run over’ by vehicles. As per media reports, two people were brought dead to the hospital while one person, identified as Tajinder Singh had sustained injuries. He is currently seriously injured.

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has sprung into action. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has reached Lakhimpur Kheri to take stock of the situation.