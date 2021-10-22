Man with revolver caught at a CM Yogi Adityanath event, 4 policemen suspended

In a situation that could have potentially escalated, the UP administration took action against 7 policemen for negligence after a man carried a revolver to a Basti district event where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was set to make an appearance.

Reportedly, the accused came in with his revolver 40 minutes prior to the scheduled appearance of CM Yogi Adityanath. Reportedly, as soon as he entered the auditorium, he was escorted out by the policemen.

However, four Policemen posted in Basti district have been suspended and reports on 3 policemen have been sent to the department.

SP of Basti, Amit Srivastava said, “There was a VIP event of CM in Basti district. 45 minutes before his arrival, a man came to the auditorium with his licensed revolver. Circle Officer present on duty there saw him, he was taken out of the auditorium. His identity was ascertained. It all happened 40 minutes before VIP’s landing in the district. In initial probe 7 Policemen, including 4 posted in Basti district, were found to be negligent. 2 of them were posted in Siddharthnagar & 1 in Sant Kabir Nagar”.

It all happened 40 minutes before VIP's landing in the district. In initial probe 7 Policemen, including 4 posted in Basti district, were found to be negligent. 2 of them were posted in Siddharthnagar & 1 in Sant Kabir Nagar: SP Basti, Ashish Srivastava (2/3) — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2021

He further said, “The four Policemen posted in Basti district have been suspended, reports have been sent to the SPs concerned regarding the remaining 3 Policemen. Departmental action will be taken”.

The four Policemen posted in Basti district have been suspended, reports have been sent to the SPs concerned regarding the remaining 3 Policemen. Departmental action will be taken: SP Basti, Ashish Srivastava (3/3) pic.twitter.com/ueGKLwMgAf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 21, 2021

Gearing up for elections, Adityanath is currently participating in government programmes on 4-5 days in a week since October 1. He is also set to tour all districts to get the local pulse ahead of the elections. Moreover, Adityanath will also visit local BJP MLAs’ homes and visit people’s homes to know the impact of his government’s schemes. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.