While all eyes are on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s bail hearing, which is expected to take place in the Bombay High Court today, India Today has reportedly obtained WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan with Ananya Panday and three other friends in which he discussed weed and cocaine.

Based on these chats, Ananya Panday was called by the NCB for questioning, as per reports.

In one of the WhatsApp chats accessed, Aryan discusses weed with actor Ananya Panday. He tells her that “weed is in demand, I will take it from you in secret”. To this, Ananya allegedly responds by saying “fine”. Aryan Khan then again asks whether she has brought weed. Ananya replies in the positive saying she will be getting it.

Earlier too, WhatsApp chats between Panday and Aryan had revealed discussions about procurement of cannabis (ganja).

Aryan Khan had reportedly asked actress Ananya Panday to arrange for ‘ganja.’ “Did you arrange for the ganja,” he had reportedly asked. In response, Ananya Panday assured Khan that she would do the necessary arrangements. The actress had later claimed before the NCB that she was joking and her chats were not intended to mean anything serious.

Aryan Khan mentions NCB

Likewise, India Today claims of another WhatsApp chat between Aryan and his friend, in which he invites the latter to “do cocaine”. “Let’s get cocaine tomorrow”, said Aryan Khan to his friend. During the WhatsApp conversations, Aryan jokes with his friend saying that he will get him in trouble with the Narcotics Bureau. Ironically, Aryan Khan, himself has been in NCB’s custody since October 2.

Aryan Khan discusses buying commercial quantities of drugs

Moreover, India Today reported that Aryan also discussed bulk buying of narcotics with his friends. He had also ordered weed worth Rs 80,000, according to the media house.

The NCB is also in possession of Aryan Khan’s chats with three other celebrity kids, which they are scrutinising.

NCB to oppose Aryan’s bail plea in High Court today

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is ready with their reply to oppose the bail plea of Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court today. As per reorts, NCB will be putting forth these WhatsApp chats before the High court to oppose Aryan Khan’s bail plea.

Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, will appear for Aryan Khan for his bail application before the high court today.

Mumbai’s NDPS court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail plea

While rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea last week, a special court had said that Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats showed “he is engaging in illicit drug operations of narcotic substances on a regular basis,” and that it is impossible to say he will not conduct similar crimes while on bail.

The evidence presented in court also suggested a “nexus” between Aryan Khan and drug suppliers and peddlers, according to the court.

Though no drugs were discovered on Aryan Khan, the judge had concluded that he was aware of six grams of charas stashed in his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s shoe, which amounted to “conscious possession.”