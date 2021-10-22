A day after multiple teams of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the Bandra residence of Shah Rukh Khan and Khar West residence of actor Ananya Panday in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, WhatsApp chats between Panday and Aryan Khan have revealed discussions about procurement of cannabis (ganja), reports say.

Citing sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), TV9 Bharatvarsh reported that Aryan Khan had asked actress Ananya Panday to arrange for ‘ganja.’ “Did you arrange for the ganja,” he had reportedly asked. In response, Ananya Panday assured Khan that she would do the necessary arrangements. TV9 Bharatvarsh reported that the actress had later claimed that she was joking and her chats were not intended to mean anything serious.

India Today had reported that the duo had discussed about the procurement of ganja on three different occasions between 2018-2019. Citing NCW sources, it added that the supply was exclusively for Aryan Khan on two occasions and for a common get-together on one occasion. As per the report, Aryan Khan had shared the phone numbers of drug peddlers with Ananya Panday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau will recover data from phones, laptops retrieved from the actress’ house yesterday. The NCB had summoned Panday to their office today (October 22) in connection to the contentious Whatsapp chats. The actress will be quizzed about her chats, drug consumption and supply. However, The New Indian tweeted that no such chats were recovered by the NCB officials.

FLASH:No chats related to ganja found yet between Aryan Khan & Ananya Panday, say @narcoticsbureau sources part of probe in Mumbai.



All reports of three chats on ganja incorrect but interrogation & investigations are on other leads, reports @Anand_Journ.https://t.co/jAAIT02wXu — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) October 22, 2021

NCB conducts raids at the residences of Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday

The raid in Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday’s houses came after NCB teams on Thursday carried out raids in the Andheri area of Mumbai, acting on a lead from one of the accused in the drugs case. NCB team reached the residence of Shah Rukh Khan hours after he visited his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail on Thursday. An NCB official, who was part of the team that went to SRK’s residence, said that they went there to give a formal notice saying if Aryan Khan had any other electronic devices, they must be handed over to the NCB for investigation.