Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Mumbai’s NDPS court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail plea, may spend Diwali in custody

The bail plea of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been rejected by the special court.

OpIndia Staff
Aryan Khan to remain in custody, Image Source: Business Standard
Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday has rejected Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in connection with the high-profile Mumbai Cruise drug bust case.

The bail plea of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been rejected by the special court. 

As per reports, Aryan Khan will now have to approach the Bombay High Court and file a fresh petition seeking bail. Junior Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. 

Suspected involvement of foreign nationals

We reported earlier on how Anil Singh who is representing NCB referring to a sensitive Whatsapp chat of Aryan Khan hinted at the involvement of foreign nationals regarding bulk procurement of hard drugs.

It was also reported earlier that NCB had submitted Aryan’s WhatsApp chats in court. The chats were reportedly between Aryan and a debut actress.

He had also opposed his bail petition and said that it was misconceived at this stage. While the investigation was still going on, NCB feared the accused may influence the probe if released on bail at this stage.

This is a developing story.

 

