Noakhali, Bangladesh violence against Hindus: Police arrest 130 attackers so far out of thousands unnamed Islamists booked

The Police has arrested 130 attackers in connection to the attacks on Hindus by the Muslim mob in the Chowmuhani market area, Begumganj Upazila, Noakhali, on October 15. Reportedly, two people had died in the temple attacks, and several were injured. Overall, 72 cases have been registered in connection to attacks that happened at different locations. A total of 450 attackers have been arrested.

Shahidul Islam, Superintendent of Police, was quoted by Bangla Tribune on Thursday to confirm the arrests. He said 18 cases were registered in the district against the attackers against 285 named and around 5,000 unnamed persons. Sections including assault, vandalism, arson, looting and murder were including the cases filed.

The first death reported was of 42-years-old Jatan Kumar Saha, who died after sustaining fatal injuries during the riots in Chowmuhani. On Sunday, Pranto Das was found dead in a pond next to the ISKCON temple in Chowmuhani.

Violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

A series of attacks had happened to start from October 12 on Hindus. There were allegations that the Quran was desecrated at a Puja Pandal in Comilla that led to the days of attacks by Muslims against minority Hindus. Several temples and houses of Hindus were attacked. Some temples and houses were burnt down. Some shops and business establishments were also assaulted during the riots.

On October 15, the ISKCON temple was severely damaged by the attackers. During the attacks that happened over a period of five to six days, 101 Hindu temples and pandals, 181 houses and shops were burnt down by the Islamists. What adds to the shame for the neighbouring country, just two days before the attacks, they had celebrated the ‘Ganga Jamuna Cultural Festival’ celebrating diversity and communal harmony.

On October 20, 35-years-old Iqbal Hossain, son of Nur Ahmed Alam from the Sujanagar area of Comilla, was identified by the Police as the person who had placed Quran in the Puja Pandal that led to the attacks. Reports suggest that Hossain is absconding.

One Md Foyez Ahmed, who had posted the video of the Comilla puja mandap that triggered the violence, was arrested by the Police on October 13 itself.