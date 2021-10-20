Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh: Man who triggered communal violence against Hindus by placing Quran at Durga Puja...
FeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladesh: Man who triggered communal violence against Hindus by placing Quran at Durga Puja venue identified as Iqbal Hossain

35-years-old Iqbal Hossain, son of Nur Ahmed Alam from Sujanagar area of Comilla, had placed the Quran at a Durga Puja mandap at Nanua Dighir Par in Comilla in Bangladesh on October 13th

OpIndia Staff
2

After radical Islamists had launched an attack on Hindus in Bangladesh alleging insult of the Quran, police investigation has revealed that a Muslim man was behind the alleged ‘blasphemous’ act. Police have identified the culprit behind the weeklong communal attacks on Hindus in the country as Iqbal Hossain.

35-years-old Iqbal Hossain, son of Nur Ahmed Alam from Sujanagar area of Comilla, had placed the Quran at a Durga Puja mandap at Nanua Dighir Par in Comilla on October 13th, which had triggered a series of communal violence against minority Hindus in the country. The police identified Iqbal after analysing video footage at the puja venue, informed Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Farooq Ahmed. However, he is yet to be arrested as he is on the run, and a manhunt is on to nab him.

Iqbal Hossain is a drifter by profession, and it is unknown whether he has any involvement with any political party. Cumilla SP Faruk Ahmed said more details will be revealed in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had informed said authorities had identified the person behind the Comilla incident. “I hope the prime suspect in the Comilla incident will be arrested soon. He has been changing locations frequently to avoid getting caught. We’ll be able to unfold the Comilla incident once he’s arrested,” the minister had said.

A video showing the Quran kept in the puja mandap was uploaded on social media which had gone viral soon. After that, a group of people had attacked the puja venue and vandalised it. The next day, two people were killed after Hindu temples, Durga puja mandaps, and businesses were attacked and vandalised in Noakhali’s Begumganj.

Violence continued for almost a week till October 17th, where at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured, apart from hundreds of houses and businesses of Hindus vandalised.

One Md Foyez Ahmed, who had posted the video of the Comilla puja mandap that triggered the violence, was arrested by the police on October 13th itself. Police have arrested around 450 people in connection with the subsequent violence, and have registered 72 cases so far.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
584,557FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com