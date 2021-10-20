After radical Islamists had launched an attack on Hindus in Bangladesh alleging insult of the Quran, police investigation has revealed that a Muslim man was behind the alleged ‘blasphemous’ act. Police have identified the culprit behind the weeklong communal attacks on Hindus in the country as Iqbal Hossain.

35-years-old Iqbal Hossain, son of Nur Ahmed Alam from Sujanagar area of Comilla, had placed the Quran at a Durga Puja mandap at Nanua Dighir Par in Comilla on October 13th, which had triggered a series of communal violence against minority Hindus in the country. The police identified Iqbal after analysing video footage at the puja venue, informed Comilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Farooq Ahmed. However, he is yet to be arrested as he is on the run, and a manhunt is on to nab him.

Iqbal Hossain is a drifter by profession, and it is unknown whether he has any involvement with any political party. Cumilla SP Faruk Ahmed said more details will be revealed in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had informed said authorities had identified the person behind the Comilla incident. “I hope the prime suspect in the Comilla incident will be arrested soon. He has been changing locations frequently to avoid getting caught. We’ll be able to unfold the Comilla incident once he’s arrested,” the minister had said.

A video showing the Quran kept in the puja mandap was uploaded on social media which had gone viral soon. After that, a group of people had attacked the puja venue and vandalised it. The next day, two people were killed after Hindu temples, Durga puja mandaps, and businesses were attacked and vandalised in Noakhali’s Begumganj.

Violence continued for almost a week till October 17th, where at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured, apart from hundreds of houses and businesses of Hindus vandalised.

One Md Foyez Ahmed, who had posted the video of the Comilla puja mandap that triggered the violence, was arrested by the police on October 13th itself. Police have arrested around 450 people in connection with the subsequent violence, and have registered 72 cases so far.