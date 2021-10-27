Pakistan embassies across the world have planned t observe October 27 as yet another ‘Kashmir Black Day’. It is notable that every year, October 22 is observed as Black Day in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the invasion by Pakistan just after two months of India’s Independence in 1947.

Needless to say, Pakistan is trying to push its anti-India agenda using Kashmir as an issue, yet again, on the international platform. Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan shared a thread on Twitter in which he said, “Pakistan and millions of Kashmiris observe the Kashmir Black Day every 27 October to condemn the beginning of the illegal occupation of parts of the State of Jammu and Kashmir by India.”

In a proposed toolkit designed by Pakistan, the authorities want its social media “warriors” to concentrate on ‘Indian atrocities’, ‘Human rights violations’ and more.

OpIndia accessed multiple documents via sources regarding the orders given by higher officials in Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs directing its missions across European nations to hold programs on October 27.

For Brussels, the orders were signed by one Rahee Tariq, where the embassy was asked to hold an extensive outreach program to the authorities in Belgium, Luxembourg and EU institutions, including the European Parliament and present a “fact sheet on Kashmir.” One can only imagine what kind of propaganda filled these so-called fact sheets can be. It also asked the embassies to get articles published in Belgian media about the Kashmir issue. Demonstrations, protests and seminars, along with the use of social media to spread propaganda, were part of the agenda.

Similarly, for Copenhagen, the embassy was asked to hold protests outside the Danish Parliament. From photo exhibitions against India to displaying images of alleged human rights violations on billboards across Copenhagen were planned.

For Prague, in the orders signed by Kamran Ahmed Malik, Pakistan asked its embassy to arrange a meeting with the President of the Czech-Pakistan Friendship group in the Parliament to discuss alleged human rights violations by Indian authorities in Kashmir. It also asked for coverage of special messages of the Prime Minister, President and Foreign Minister in local media outlets.

For Nairobi, in the orders signed by Saqlain Syedah, Pakistan asked the embassy to host a small reception for speakers of Kashmir and Pakistan origin to discuss Kashmir. It also asked to appraise Pakistan origin Parliamentarians about the issues in Kashmir from Pakistan’s perspective.

A document was shared in this regard by Major Gaurav Arya, the editor-in-chief of the Chanakya Forum, on Twitter in which it was mentioned that Prime Minister himself had approved USD 1000 for the program in Nairobi.

For Belarus, in the orders signed by Muhammed Abdullah Amin, Pakistan asked the embassy to arrange a presentation on Kashmir along with a display of video documentary, photograph exhibition and webinar on the propaganda narrated by Pakistan. It also asked for coverage in local media.

For Sarajevo, Pakistan asked the embassy to approach political authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also asked to communicate with the defence ministry in those countries and speak to them about Pakistan’s view on Kashmir. From press briefing to photo exhibition, multiple programs were asked to be organized.

Why does India observe October 22 as Black Day in J&K?

On October 22, 1947, Pakistan had attacked Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan army led by its Major General Akbar Khan looted and destroyed several areas of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to occupy the land. Amidst the chaos, Maharaja Hari Singh signed Kashmir’s accession to India on October 26, 1947, giving India a chance to retaliate. Named as Operation Gulmarg, it was the first attack on Kashmir by Pakistan. Since then, Pakistan backed terrorist activities in the valley have continued to be a problem for India.

Pakistan has chosen October 27 as on this day in 1947, Governor-General Lord Mountbatten accepted the agreement of accession of Kashmir to India signed by Maharaja Hari Singh. Pakistan wants to use the day to propagate its agenda to paint a negative picture of India, claiming the Indian government has occupied Kashmir. Since the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has increased its efforts to show as if India is the cause of problems in the Kashmir region and not Pakistan that continuously sends terrorists in the valley.