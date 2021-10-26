Maharashtra govt initiates procedure to declare ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh as absconder

Maharashtra government has decided to seek the help of the Central agencies to locate former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh. Reports suggest that the Maharashtra government is also considering legal opinions on the matter and is set to declare Parambir Singh as an absconder after it has failed to trace Singh. Earlier, the state CID had issued a lookout notice against Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir was removed from his Mumbai Police Commissioner post in March, after which he wrote a letter to chief minister Thackeray where he made serious corruption charges against state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh missed appearing before the Justice Chandiwal commission constituted to investigate his allegations. The Maharashtra government further told the Bombay High Court that since the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh facing police probe is missing, the Maharashtra police is under no obligations to extend ‘no coercive action’ assurance to him.

Senior Advocate Darius Khambata had earlier said, “In view of other developments, we are getting reports that Param Bir Singh is not traceable. Hence, the government is not inclined to continue its statement of no coercive action in this matter,”

The submission of the Maharashtra government that Singh was untraceable came when Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that he may have left the country.

Param Bir Singh is known to be on leave from his post and had sought several extensions of his leave to the state govt. His last communication to the state government was in the second week of August, where he had sought an extension of leave till August 29. After that there has been no communication from him.

The former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh is wanted in several ongoing cases under investigation including the Antilia Bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder case, and the Mumbai police extortion case.