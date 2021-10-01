Hours after reports surfaced about former Mumbai Police Commissioner leaving the country for Russia, Arnab Goswami lambasted the tainted cop and questioned the failure of the law enforcement authorities.

“It is simply impossible that he got up and vanished. Till date, he has not been suspended. Till date, he has not been interrogated in custody. Now we are told that he may be in Hungary or Russia,” the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief lamented during the Prime Time debate.

While comparing the escape of the tainted cop as a ‘slap on the face of common men,’ Goswami remarked, “The system has stood by Parambir Singh…I am getting calls from all over the country…People are outraged across the world…This fight is for you and Parambir must know and realise that he will be dragged back,” he added.

Arnab Goswami explains the difference between the cases against Parambir Singh and Vijay Mallya

He emphasised, “You can catch him (Parambir Singh) within seconds if you want…In the case of Vijay Mallya, the cases came up after he fled. In the case of Parambir Singh, the cases are there and he is allowed to go. And you expect me to not ask questions.” Goswami then asked his fellow panellists whether he should open the phone lines to seek a public referendum.

#HasParamBirFled ? | Param Bir is under the scanner since 7th May. What was the state govt doing?: Rahul Narvekar, MLA, BJP & Lawyerhttps://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/d9YFJkTPRJ — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2021

Republic Editor-in-Chief hinted at underlying nexus between Maha govt and the tainted cop

Arnab Goswami pointed out that Parambir Singh only testified against Anil Deshmukh, once he realised that he would be caught. “He made allegations against Anil Deshmukh and now he is missing. Parambir is also missing. But, we don’t know if Anil Deshmukh has fled the country. But it seems Parambir has fled the country,” Goswami hinted at an underlying nexus within the State apparatus.

#HasParamBirFled ? | When NIA named Param Bir Singh, that was the day he went missing. He was not responding to look-out notices. A safe passage has been given to Param Bir by the Central govt: Kishore Tiwari, Political Analyst https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/Mupxp6qcXk — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2021

Arnab Goswami questions the lack of govt accountability

While calling out the ‘system’, Goswami asked, “What answer will the system give next if Justice Chandrachud or anyone in any Court asks that the people who misuse the system just fled/ ran away?” He pointed out the failure of the CBI, ED, Mumbai Police, Intel, IB, R&AW, and other law enforcement authorities in preventing Parambir Singh from fleeing the country. “They could do nothing. There is no answerability. The belief is that people have short public memory. They will forget,” the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief said.

#HasParamBirFled ? | What is the purpose of a lookout notice if the person goes beyond judicial reach? Param Bir has vanished. The state govt has to answer: Kapil Sankhla, Advocate, Supreme Court https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/21ys2JxRjo — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2021

Maharastra govt trying to locate Parambir Singh, claimed State Home Minister

Earlier on Thursday (September 30), Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that his govt had been trying to locate Param Bir Singh, who is currently posted as Director General (DG) of the Maharashtra Home Guard. The comments by the Maharashtra home minister came amid reports that Parambir Singh had fled to Russia. While reacting to reports, he said, “I have heard something like this but as a government official he cannot go abroad without government approval. If he’s gone, it’s no good.” He informed that a Lookout Circular was issued against Singh for not appearing before probe agencies despite several notices.

Parambir Singh is wanted in several ongoing cases being probed by investigating agencies, including the Antilia Bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder case, and the Mumbai police extortion case. Param Bir Singh is on leave from his post since May 5, citing health issues. Since then, he had sought several extensions of his leave by sending communications to the state govt. His last communication was in the second week of August, seeking an extension of leave till August 29. However, there has been no communication from him after that.