The hide and seek game between former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and Maharashtra police continues to produce juicy stories as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that there is a case in Maharashtra where a complainant has gone missing.

Thackeray in his address picked that interesting legal case to hit Param Bir who has been missing after landing the government in trouble. “But today we have a case where the complainant is missing,” Thackeray said.

“He made serious allegations in the complaint he gave. But he is missing now. We do not know where he is. This is something that also needs to be looked into,” he added.

Param Bir Singh was once a blue-eyed boy of the Uddhav Thackeray government. He also faced criticism for allegedly allowing himself to become the tool of his political masters to settle personal and political scores against their rivals. In March this year, he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner. He then shot a letter to chief minister Thackeray and made serious corruption charges against state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

After he proceeded on leave in May, he has not been seen in public. He was shunted from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner before he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in March against Anil Deshmukh.

By stating that ‘case of a missing complainant should be looked into’ Uddhav Thackeray was indirectly referring to what the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court a few days back that Param Bir was not traceable. His government told the court it doesn’t want to further extend ‘no coercive action’ assurance to Param Bir who is facing a number of criminal cases.

Param Bir even did not appear before Justice Chandiwal commission which was constituted to investigate allegations he had made.

Thackeray heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra made the remark during the inauguration of two wings of the annexed building at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. The programme was attended by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Supreme Court Justice D Y Chandrachud, Union law minister Kiren Rijuju, and others.

Justice D Y Chandrachud during his address at the event referred to problems of pending cases. He said that the oldest pending case was incidentally from Sangola taluka of Maharashtra where the accused has been absconding since 1958. ”God knows whether the accused is even around,” Justice D Y Chandrachud.