Noted actor Piyush Mishra said that Bollywood celebrities should take care of their children in response to being questioned about Aryan Khan during an interview with Hindustan Times. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had received bail in the case drug case on Thursday.

“What will be my reaction? He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It’s ok, it’s done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that’s it,” Piyush Mishra said.

His comment has come at a time when entire Bollywood has come out in Aryan’s support. Piyush Mishra is an acclaimed actor, composer and singer who has featured in movies such as Gulaal, Dil Se, Rockstar, Gangs of Wasseypur among others. He notably composed, sang and wrote the popular song ‘Aarambh hai Prachand’ from the movie Gulaal.

Aryan Khan along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and others were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa. Aryan was subsequently detained along with several others before he was ultimately arrested.

Aryan Was awarded bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday with 14 conditions attached. The court specified that even if one condition is violated, NCB would be entitled to apply to the special court for cancellation of bail.