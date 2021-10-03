On Saturday (October 2), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party that was being held onboard a cruise ship in which Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly likely detained too. The raid conducted by zonal director Sameer Wankhede led to the detention of 7-8 people. As per reports, Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and being scanned by authorities. He is neither booked nor charged or arrested so far.

As per reports, the high-profile party was organised onboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Based on a tip-off, the NCW officials had boarded the cruise ship after disguising themselves as passengers. Once the ship sailed off the coast of Mumbai, the rave party began and several passengers began consuming illicit drugs. The NCB officials swung into action and detained 7-8 individuals, who were seen taking drugs.

#UPDATE | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized the luggage of a few passengers after conducting a raid at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai.



At least 10 persons were detained during the raid. pic.twitter.com/ZsC7YiNuQc — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

India Today reported that the raid took place on the cruise ship during an event, which was integrated about 2 weeks ago. The NCW officials recovered banned drugs such as hashish, cocaine and MDMA. News Agency ANI reported that at least 10 people were detained during the raid. The officials also seized the luggage of several passengers, who were onboard the ship. The rave party was organised between October 2 and October 3.

Dubbed as a ‘musician voyage’, about 100 tickets were sold for the party. Other passes were distributed by the event organisers. The event was organised by Fashion TV India and a company from Delhi named Namascray Experience. The price of a single ticket to the event is estimated to be ₹80,000. The ship was bound to Goa from Mumbai.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Namascray Experience said, “All ‘Boarding Passes’ will be issued by 2PM IST today. Guests who haven’t received their ‘Boarding Pass’ on email can come at 4.30 PM IST to the ‘Green Gate’ and manually Check-In today. Please let your friends know if they haven’t received the email. Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

ANI also reported, “Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday.”

#WATCH | Three women, all residents of Delhi, have been brought to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for questioning in connection with the raid on a rave party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/DHfd4HL74n — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

As per reports, daughters of some prominent businessmen were amongst those girls.

The NCB officials searched several rooms, and the operation took 7 hours to conclude. Those detained by the agency may be booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. With the powers vested under Section 67, the NCW will serve a notice to detained individuals prior to initiation of arrest. The accused are likely to be produced before a court today.