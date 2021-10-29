The Bombay High Court on Friday dictated the conditions of Aryan Khan’s bail, setting 14 conditions that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son need to strictly comply with.

After three days of the hearing, the Bombay High Court had finally granted bail to Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant in the cruise ship drug bust case on October 28. While the bail was granted on Thursday evening, Justice Nitin Sambre had said that he would deliver an order setting out the bail conditions today.

Here are the 14 conditions in #AryanKhan‘s Bail order. pic.twitter.com/NGBFYAVA37 — ETimes (@etimes) October 29, 2021

Fourteen bail conditions imposed on Aryan Khan

The bail order states that Aryan Khan needs to pay a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the bail conditions, Aryan Khan and two other accused Arbaaz Merchantt and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha are also not allowed to travel out of Greater Mumbai without informing the investigating officer (IO) and should give itinerary of travel to IO.

The accused should not leave the country without permission from a special judge for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act (NDPS Act) at Greater Mumbai.

Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

He should not try to establish contact with co-accused.

He should surrender his passport before the Special Court immediately.

He should not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the trial/proceedings before the special court.

The accused should not attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

They should not make any statement to the media about the case.

They have to attend the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

Should attend court on all dates.

Should join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before NCB authorities’.

Should not delay the trial.

NCB could apply for cancellation of bail even if one bail condition is flouted: Bombay HC

The court specified that even if one condition is violated, NCB would be entitled to apply to the special court for cancellation of bail.

Yesterday, Justice NW Sambre of the High Court stated that bail is allowed in the case of the three arrested individuals and the detailed order in the matter will be given later.

Aryan Khan granted bail 25 days after arrest in drug bust case

Aryan Khan, Arbaz and Dhamecha were arrested by NCB on October 3, following a raid on the cruise ship Cordelia in Mumbai by the bureau on October 2. It is after 25 days that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others (Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha) were granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Former Advocate General Mukul Rohatgi had appeared for Aryan Khan in Bombay High court.

Aryan, Arbaz and Munmun had moved to the Bombay High Court on October 20 after the NDPS court in Mumbai refused to grant bail.

The NCB had arrested over a dozen people in the cruise ship drug case. NCB had stated in Court that Aryan Khan has international links and has been in contact with drug peddlers.

The Court had noted that no drugs were found on Aryan’s person, though the NCB had stated that he was aware that Arbaz had concealed drugs in his shoes.