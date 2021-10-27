Udaipur Police in Rajasthan has arrested Nafisa Atari, a former teacher of Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, who was sacked from her job for supporting Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. A case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code was filed against her for posting a pro-Pakistan story on messaging app WhatsApp. A screenshot of her post had gone viral on social media, after which she had deleted the post. However, after the arrest, a court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs. 20,000.

OpIndia contacted Ambamata Police Station for details of the case. Assistant Sub Inspector, Narayan Singh, told OpIndia that she was arrested after a case was filed against her. The Police presented her in court, where she was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 20,000. Further investigation is underway, and the case will proceed as per law in the court.

The case of Nafisa Atari

Nafisa Atari, who was working as a teacher in Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, had posted a pro-Pakistan WhatsApp story after India got defeated in the Indo-Pak T20 World Cup match on October 25. In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. A parent had confronted her on the messaging app and asked if she supported Pakistan, to which she said yes. The story and the chat went viral on social media platforms, after which the school terminated her services on October 26.

Nafisa said that some other family members of hers were also supporting the Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup against India. She said that during the match, her family members had divided themselves into two groups each group supporting one team. She, along with one-half of her family members was rooting for Pakistan’s win against India in the T20 World Cup match. She claimed that they don’t really support Pakistan.

On October 27, it was reported that an FIR under section 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) has been lodged against her at the Amba Mata Police Station in Udaipur. She was presented in front of the court, from where she was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 20,000.