Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Rajasthan: Teacher who lost her job for supporting Pakistan in T20 World Cup says that her other family members were also doing same

Nafisa Atari says she along with half her family members cheered for Pakistan during the India vs Pakistan match but claims she does not support Pakistan

Nafisa Atari, Udaipur teacher who lost her job over cheering for Pakistan, says other family members too did the same
Nafisa Atari, the Neerja Modi School, Udaipur teacher who was terminated from her job has said that some other family members of hers were also supporting Pakistan team in the T20 World Cup against India.

She said that during the match, her family members had divided themselves into two groups each group supporting one team. She, along with half of her family members were rooting for Pakistan’s win against India in the T20 World Cup match. She claimed that they don’t really support Pakistan.

An FIR under section 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) has been lodged against her at the Amba Mata Police Station in Udaipur.

On October 25, a WhatsApp post of a teacher identified as Nafisa Atari, a teacher of Neerja Modi School, Udaipur, Rajasthan, started to get viral on social media platforms. In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, “Jeet gaye, we won”. Nafisa was heavily criticized for the post. She was subsequently terminated from her job.

 

