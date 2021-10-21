India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage on October 21 crossed an important milestone of the 100 crore mark. With this, India has become the second country after China to have administered over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its population.

Lauding India’s feat, the Regional Direction of WHO, South-East Asia issued a statement.

Congratulating India, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said, “The extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong political leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health & frontline workforce”.

Further, Dr Singh lauded India’s effort to ensure that these life saving vaccines were available to the world.

“India’s progress must be viewed in the context of the country’s commendable commitment & efforts to ensure these life savings vaccines are accessible globally”, she said.

India launches “Vaccine Maitri” initiative to help countries stave off COVID-19

With the pandemic raging uncontrollably across the globe, PM Modi was also conscious of India’s responsibility towards the world. India is known for being the pharmacy of the world and as COVID-19 flared up in almost every country around the world looked up to India for help. PM Modi did not disappoint them and vowed to fortify them in their fight against COVID-19 with Indian-made vaccines.

The Indian government launched “Vaccine Maitri” initiative, a humanitarian initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. Through this initiative, the government had delivered around 66.3 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries till May 9, 2021, when it had to halt the initiative owing to a ravaging second wave of coronavirus back home.

As India administers 100-crore vaccine doses, it sets her eyes on achieving 100 per cent inoculation of her population

On October 21, India crossed the monumental milestone of 100 crore-mark for cumulative vaccination. For a country that took over 32 years to be completely vaccinated against Polio, this accomplishment holds special significance. In less than 10 months since the start of the vaccination programme, India has managed to vaccinate over 72 per cent of her population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Another feather in the cap is the fact that an overwhelming percentage of vaccinations have been done with made in India vaccines.

A day before the start of India’s ambitious vaccination drive, on January 15, as PM Modi kicked off the vaccine roll-out with a click of a button, a video message played the Sanskrit chant – Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya – (All be happy, All be free of illness). In just under 10 months, this message has manifested itself in all its glory as India completes the administration of 100 crore vaccine doses and sets her eyes on attaining the next milestone— 100 per cent vaccination of her population against the Chinese coronavirus.