A video clip has gone viral on social media where Rutgers University Professor Britney Cooper could be heard making a series of racist comments against White people. The comments were made during a session at The Root institute conference which involved a discussion between Britney Cooper and author Michael Harriot.

The event was held in September but the clip has gone viral only after a month. During the session, titled “Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory”, Britney Cooper says that White people cannot afford to have children and they ‘kind of’ deserve it.

This professor spewed hatred on a YouTube video with @TheRoot.

She said, “White people’s birth rates are going down … because they literally cannot afford to put their children, newer generations, into the middle class … It’s super perverse, and also they kind of deserve it.” At another point, she says, “I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate.” She also says that White people are “so corrupt”.

She also says, “We gotta take these motherf*s out” but claims “I don’t believe in a project of violence”. Speaking on White Colonialism, she said it is her responsibility to help ‘get to the other side of this very inconvenient apoca(lyptic)-interruption of black and indigenous world-making’.

Cooper proceeds to ask, ‘Does that give people comfort on the day-to-day when you’re just having to deal with white folks and the travesties that they create in the sense that they want to destroy the planet?’ She then answered her own question in the negative.

Britney Cooper is an Associate Professor at the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality studies at Rutgers University. Apart from being a professor, she has also authored books on race and women.