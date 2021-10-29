Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeNews Reports'We gotta take these MFs out': Rutgers professor goes on racist rant against Whites,...
News Reports
Updated:

‘We gotta take these MFs out’: Rutgers professor goes on racist rant against Whites, says they are committed to being villains

Britney Cooper is an Associate Professor at the Department of Women's, Gender and Sexuality studies at Rutgers University. Apart from being a professor, she has also authored books on race and women.

OpIndia Staff
'We gotta take these MFs out': Rutgers professor Britney Cooper goes on racist rant against Whites, says they are committed to being villains
YouTube Screengrab
4

A video clip has gone viral on social media where Rutgers University Professor Britney Cooper could be heard making a series of racist comments against White people. The comments were made during a session at The Root institute conference which involved a discussion between Britney Cooper and author Michael Harriot.

The event was held in September but the clip has gone viral only after a month. During the session, titled “Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory”, Britney Cooper says that White people cannot afford to have children and they ‘kind of’ deserve it.

She said, “White people’s birth rates are going down … because they literally cannot afford to put their children, newer generations, into the middle class … It’s super perverse, and also they kind of deserve it.” At another point, she says, “I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate.” She also says that White people are “so corrupt”.

She also says, “We gotta take these motherf*s out” but claims “I don’t believe in a project of violence”. Speaking on White Colonialism, she said it is her responsibility to help ‘get to the other side of this very inconvenient apoca(lyptic)-interruption of black and indigenous world-making’.

Cooper proceeds to ask, ‘Does that give people comfort on the day-to-day when you’re just having to deal with white folks and the travesties that they create in the sense that they want to destroy the planet?’ She then answered her own question in the negative.

Britney Cooper is an Associate Professor at the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality studies at Rutgers University. Apart from being a professor, she has also authored books on race and women.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRutgers professor racist rant whites
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,867FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com