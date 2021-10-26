Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeWorldSamsung heir fined SKW 70 million for drug abuse, had earlier served 20 months...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Samsung heir fined SKW 70 million for drug abuse, had earlier served 20 months in prison for fraud

Yong's lawyer, however, argued that he took the drug for the treatment of 'psychological stress' owing to his father's hospitalisation and mounting legal cases.

OpIndia Staff
Samsung heir fined 70 million won for drug abuse
Lee Jae-yong (left), Samsung Newsroom (right), images via Sky News and
4

On Tuesday (October 26), Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-Yong was convicted of drug abuse between January 2015 and May 2020 by the Seoul Central District Court.

As per reports, he had pleaded guilty to the illegal use of ‘controlled drug’ Propofol. The prosecutors said that Lee Jae-Yong took Propofol for ‘purposes other than medical treatments’ on 41 occasions at a plastic during the 5 year period. He reportedly administered the controlled substance at a plastic surgery clinic in Southern Seoul. Propofol is an anaesthetic medicine, the overdose of which can cause death as seen in the case of Michael Jackson.

Yong’s lawyer, however, argued that he took the drug for the treatment of ‘psychological stress’ owing to his father’s hospitalisation and mounting legal cases. The Seoul Central District Court fined him SKW 70 million (US$60,055) and directed an additional forfeiture of SKW 17 million (US$14580) under the Narcotics Control Act. Reportedly, users and administrators of controlled substances can both be prosecuted in South Korea. The Samsung heir was only fined and jailed since abuse of propofol is rare in the country.

Samsung heir and his run-ins with the law enforcement

The Samsung heir had earlier served a 20-month sentence for his role in bribery and embezzlement, involving the ex-President Park Geun-Hye. He was released in August this year. It was considered as one of the largest financial scams in South Korea. He was also involved in accounting fraud and stock price manipulation. Following his release from jail, Yong and Samsung vowed to invest $206 billion in chips and biopharmaceuticals in South Korea.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,011FollowersFollow
25,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com