Sunday, October 3, 2021
Aryaan Khan rave party: Two weeks of investigation led to raids, NCB reveals as more details emerge

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Asian Age
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief SN Pradhan has revealed that the current drug party bust involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryaan Khan took place after a painstaking investigation that lasted two weeks. The team was working on specific inputs and Bollywood links had come to light.

According to NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede, eight persons, namely, Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, are currently being questioned in connection with the raid. Last week, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Gabriella Demetriades, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, was also arrested after drugs were recovered from him. His name is also being talked about in connection with the current drug raid.

As per reports, late last night the NCB detained at least ten people in a raid conducted on a cruise ship sailing from Goa to Mumbai. The high-profile party was organised onboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Based on a tip-off, the NCW officials had boarded the cruise ship after disguising themselves as passengers. Once the ship sailed off the coast of Mumbai, the rave party began and several passengers began consuming illicit drugs. The NCB officials swung into action and detained 7-8 individuals, who were allegedly seen taking drugs.

 

