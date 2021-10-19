Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have filed a defamation case against entertainer Sherlyn Chopra after their lawyers warned her of legal consequences earlier. Following the warning, Chopra had proceeded to file a case of mental and sexual harassment against the couple.

The couple said in a statement, “The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money”.

“It is nothing but an audacious attempt by Ms Sherlyn to drag Ms Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention. The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station,” it added.

The statement further added, “Ms Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra”.

Earlier, Chopra had accused Kundra of tricking her into filming pornography. She had also claimed that Kundra had told her that Shilpa Shetty had said she loved Chopra’s work. Chopra had said, “Raj Kundra was my mentor. He misled me by assuring me that whatever I was doing is for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty loves my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi nude and porn is not a big deal in today’s time, it’s casual everyone does it and I should do the same.”

Raj Kundra is mired with a pornography case and was arrested in July over the same.