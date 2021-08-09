Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been making shocking claims about businessman Raj Kundra following his arrest in the infamous pornography case. The actor has once again spilt the beans about her meetings with the embattled businessman following her marathon interrogation by the police last week.

Chopra, while interacting with the media, had recently revealed that Raj Kundra used to meet her at the 5-star hotel JW Marriott for their work-related meetings. She stated that she got into a contract with Kundra’s firm, Armsprime Media, on 26 March 2019. Four days before signing the contract, i.e 22 March 2019, Chopra had met Kundra at JW Marriott, Juhu.

“I had signed a contract with Armsprime Media on March 26, 2019. Four days before that, i.e March 22, I had met Raj Kundra at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu. What all things were discussed during that meeting, Who all people were involved in Kundra’s company, terms and agreement of the contract, those responsible for producing content and a plethora of other details were asked of me by the police officials. I have told them everything that I knew about Raj Kundra and his companies,” Chopra said when asked about her dealings with Kundra’s company.

Chopra further added that she had asked the police officials to contact her without hesitation if they wanted to ask her any further questions in the matter. She also urged other victims of the pornography racket to come forward and share their ordeal with the police.

When asked what did the police ask her about her complaint against Raj Kundra, Chopra said, “I had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra at Juhu police station in April 2021. The police officials had summoned me in connection with the questioning related to the matter. They asked me how many times did Raj Kundra visit my place, the purpose of his visits and the conversation that took place during those visits.”

Raj Kundra tricked me into pornography, told me his wife Shilpa Shetty loved my work: Sherlyn Chopra

Earlier last week, actor Sherlyn Chopra made stunning revelations during her interview with India Today. Chopra had said that Kundra reportedly confessed to her that his wife, Shilpa Shetty, appreciated the videos and photos in which she acted.

Chopra said she was inspired when Raj Kundra told her his wife Shilpa Shetty liked her videos and photos. She said when people like Shilpa Shetty lavish praises on your work, you lose the ability to understand what is right and what is wrong. “When Shilpa Shetty praises your work, you get all the more inspiration to continue what you are doing,” Chopra said.

Accusing Raj Kundra of tricking her into pornography, Chopra, in her interview with India Today said, “Raj Kundra was my mentor. He misled me by assuring me that whatever I was doing is for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty loves my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is not a big deal in today’s time, it’s casual everyone does it and I should do the same.”

Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

On July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on some mobile applications. As per reports, he had appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch for questioning, after which he was placed under arrest. Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Raj Kundra was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of IPC besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.