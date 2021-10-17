Sunday, October 17, 2021
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli says he will share tips on how to celebrate a 'meaningful' Diwali,...
SportsCricketNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Virat Kohli says he will share tips on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful’ Diwali, netizens hit back, say he needs tips on captaincy and how to win IPL

People on social media hit back saying that Virat Kohli should focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup instead of preaching sermons on how to celebrate Diwali.

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli says he will share tips on how to celebrate a 'meaningful' Diwali, netizens hit back, say he needs tips on captaincy and how to win IPL
Image Credit: Virat Kohli/Twitter
177

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced on social media that he will be sharing “personal tips” in the coming days on how to celebrate a “meaningful” Diwali. People were not pleased with the message as last year, Virat Kohli had campaigned against firecrackers and they anticipated that he would share a similar message this year as well.

People on social media hit back saying that Kohli should focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup instead of preaching sermons on how to celebrate Diwali.

Others said that it is Virat Kohli who needs tips on winning ICC trophies and the IPL, apart from his own captaincy.

Others lamented that while captains of other teams are preparing for the T20 World Cup, the Indian captain is busy with social media campaigns.

People also said that he should first win trophies rather than lecture others on how to celebrate festival.

People, in general, are fed up of sermons by celebrities on Hindu festivals.

Virat Kohli is yet to win an ICC trophy as a captain and has never won the Indian Premier League. He has quit the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore and will step down as the captain of Indian T20 team following the World Cup.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVirat Kohli Diwali tips
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
583,764FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com