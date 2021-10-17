Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli announced on social media that he will be sharing “personal tips” in the coming days on how to celebrate a “meaningful” Diwali. People were not pleased with the message as last year, Virat Kohli had campaigned against firecrackers and they anticipated that he would share a similar message this year as well.

People on social media hit back saying that Kohli should focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup instead of preaching sermons on how to celebrate Diwali.

CAPTAIN you should be concentrating on #T20WorldCup . Leave Diwali Celebrations to the wisdom of people. https://t.co/7MnNLh1uDg — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) October 17, 2021

Not intrested on your so called meanigful Diwali celebration tips ,it will be better you concentrate on the upcoming t20 world cup https://t.co/CZyRFHaKEa — Shirshendu Ghoshal 🇮🇳 (@ShirshenduG80) October 17, 2021

Focus on world cup

We know how to celebrate diwali 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/K2NyjrHrTn — RR (@Ram67964907) October 17, 2021

Others said that it is Virat Kohli who needs tips on winning ICC trophies and the IPL, apart from his own captaincy.

Can’t captain a side without shitting his pants and has the nerve to to give “personal tips” on celebrating festivals. Lol. The only one who needs tips is this guy with respect to captaincy in limited overs cricket. https://t.co/llVQfLudRx — Aditya Kulkarni (@adikulk) October 17, 2021

Can cricket buffs share a series of personal tips to @imVkohli on how to win in IPL!!!



Dont teach us Diwali! https://t.co/QAYKkYVWp6 — Major Madhan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@major_madhan) October 17, 2021

And I will share my personal tips about winning the World Cup 😎 https://t.co/Wo4dgPz3kc — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 17, 2021

Others lamented that while captains of other teams are preparing for the T20 World Cup, the Indian captain is busy with social media campaigns.

All captains are preparing for the World Cup, hamara kaptaan alag hi chakkar me hai https://t.co/0V5OPdtUNP — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 17, 2021

People also said that he should first win trophies rather than lecture others on how to celebrate festival.

We know how to celebrate our festivals, use your knowledge to win trophies, which is not possible for you. https://t.co/nGqj1kE7a9 — नवनीत शर्मा (@Navneet55sharma) October 17, 2021

First win the cup for us! Make IPL meaningful for RCB fans… https://t.co/fPy0t3RaJT — ರಂಗನ ಮಗಳು (@jagal_ganti) October 17, 2021

People, in general, are fed up of sermons by celebrities on Hindu festivals.

Hindus are celebrating Diwali for thousands of years. They don't need tips from a woke cricketer. https://t.co/pbbA8CL7rS — 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 17, 2021

Meaningful Diwali tips from Indian skipper.



To be on Pinterest, do squats and pose in expensive clothes.



This, while some other great sportsmen wear olive green, share a joke and smile with men at frontier, silently pray for well being of others. https://t.co/bCqM0snB0K — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) October 17, 2021

Virat Kohli is yet to win an ICC trophy as a captain and has never won the Indian Premier League. He has quit the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore and will step down as the captain of Indian T20 team following the World Cup.