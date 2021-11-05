PM Modi is in Kedarnath today. After visiting the Jyotirlinga shrine, and performing Aarti, PM Modi proceeded to unveil the statue and reconstructed Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya near the Kedarnath shrine.

Speaking to the public after the inauguration of key projects, PM Modi told about how Adi Shankara worked relentlessly to bring a sleeping civilisation back to life by inspiring millions through his philosophy and message of spiritualism.

Starting his speech about Adi Shankara, PM Modi stated that Indian spiritual Gurus says that ‘Shankaro Shankarah Sakshaat’ (Adi Shankara was Lord Shankara himself in human form). PM Modi added that from a very young age, Adi Shankara had started studying and analysing Shastras and Vedas. In the age where almost all common people indulge in social endeavours and narrow material pursuits, Adi Shankara had started analysing Sanskrit philosophies, and discussing Vedanta.

Explaining the meaning of ‘Shankara’ PM Modi explained that the individual who does the ‘kalyaan’ of the people is called ‘Shankara’.

When India was mired in violence, hatred and wars, Adi Shankara had given us the message of rising above the negative emotions of jealously, anger, hatred, and greed, asking a civilisation to awaken from its slumber and achieve the greatness it was meant for.

Adi Shankara asked us to rise above the divisions of caste and fears

“Name Mrityushanka, Name Jaatibheda, Chidananda Roopa Shivoham Shivoham”

PM Modi stated that Adi Shankara had inspired the Indian civilisation to forget the divisions of caste, anger, class and rise above the socio-economical boundaries to achieve greatness via the pursuit the knowledge and self-realisation.

PM Modi reminded that it was Adi Shankara who made us aware that ‘Chidananda’ or the eternal joy lies within us, within our consciousness and by seeking knowledge and spiritual enlightenment, we can be free from the shackles of meaningless social boundaries and achieve our truest potential.

PM Modi stated that even the greatest scholars fail to fully comprehend the Vedanta philosophy. Though it is not possible for all of us to go deep into spiritual texts we need to understand that ‘Advaita’ is what is no Dvaita. There is Shivatva inside Jeevatva (divine within the mortal).

PM Modi discussed how Adi Shankara awakened the ‘Chetana'(consciousness) of a civilisation that was forgetting its own roots and made us Indians aware of our origins, our spiritual destination and in that way, he revived Dharma throughout India.

Knowledge is the path to liberation

PM Modi explained that Adi Shankar made us realise that ‘Gyan’ knowledge is the path, the guiding light that takes us from darkness to light, from despair to enlightenment and joy.

“Gyanavihinah Sarvamatena Mukti Na Bhavati Janmashatenah” (all religious rituals are useless without Gyan)

Reciting the Adi Shankara written shloka about knowledge or Gyan, PM Modi stated that Gyan is the path that liberates us from pain, despair and darkness. Adi Shankara had realised that our civilisation quest for Gyan was hindered. Spirituality and Dharma were limited to a chosen few and some elitists had kept it away from the commons through useless superstitions, rigid social laws and hollow ritualism.

PM Modi asserted that the Sanatan civilisation sees the whole world in a holistic, inclusive way and ‘Gyan’ (knowledge) is the path, that opens doors for everyone. PM Modi stated that by establishing holy ‘mathas’, founding the Char Dhams and rejuvenating the 12 Jyotirlingas as the nodal centres of faith for the Sanatan Dharma, Adi Shankars had worked as the guiding light for an entire civilisation. The PM added that he gave up materialistic pursuits to guide Indians into the realisation of their true identity.

Adi Shankaracharya was born in Kalady, Kerala in the 8th century CE and had displayed unusual brilliance from a very tender age. At the age of 8, he had left his home in search of his Guru. After training for four years under Guru Govindapada on the banks of Narmada, he had started analysing Hindu scriptures and writing down his philosophies. At the age of 16, he had started on an epic, unprecedented journey all over India, establishing learning centres, spiritual centres and temples all over India, while spreading his message.

“ब्रह्म सत्यं जगन्मिथ्या जीवो ब्रह्मैव नापरः” (Brahma, the pure consciousness is the absolute reality. The material world is an illusion) is Adi Shankara’s fundamental principle for spiritual awakening. In a short lifespan of 32 years, Adi Shankara had not only managed to guide numerous spiritual Gurus and scholars, but he had also authored 72 devotional hymns, 18 commentaries on Hindu scriptures like Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita. He had also written numerous books on Advaita Vedanta.